Ozark coach Tom Davidson’s bunch continues to respond to the nightly challenges the Tigers receive within the COC and from outside the conference.
Ozark handled Monett Wednesday, cruising to a 5-1 victory that upped the Tigers’ overall record to 17-2.
TK Stine collected a hat trick and Seth Glossip and Wade Korns both added a goal. Korns, Dillion Holesapple, Troy Davidson and Carson Amstutz all supplied assists.
Dating back to the beginning of last school year, there hasn’t been a more successful program at Ozark than boys soccer. The Tigers are 40-6 going back to last year and are on track for a second straight COC championship with a 7-0 league mark.
Ozark has netted seven wins this season by a margin of one goal. That stretch includes a penalty-kick shootout win over Nixa and an overtime win against Branson.
The Tigers feel they have the proverbial target on their backs from their opponents’ perspective.
“Everybody is going to be fired up to plays us,” Tom Davidson said. “We have to strap it on every night.”
“We always get everyone’s best, it seems,” Glossip said. “Everyone is wanting to come out and beat us.”
In turn, the Tigers have had to respond with their best, being sure not to take a night off. Thus far, they feel they’ve answered that call.
“We’ve got to play every game like it’s Districts,” Korns said. “Every night we’ve been coming out and giving it our all.”
“I feel we are pretty consistent at playing as hard as we can every single game,” Glossip said.
Ozark’s remaining regular-season dates include COC matchups with Willard and Carthage, along with non-conference contests against Vianney, West Plains and Sedalia Smith-Cotton.
Looking ahead to the post-season, the Tigers surely will receive the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 11, having already beaten Nixa, Branson and Republic. In addition, Ozark will serve as the District host.
“We’re very well prepared to defend and keep fighting teams off every night,” Holesapple said. “We’re focused on staying the course, one game at a time. As long as keep doing that, I think we’re looking great for conference and District titles.”
