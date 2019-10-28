Winners of 15 straight matches and 29 consecutive sets, Nixa’s volleyball team enters Class 4 District 10 play with a 30-4 record and the No. 1 seed. But coach Annie Zimmerman warns the Lady Eagles aren’t an overwhelming favorite in a District field loaded with contenders.
No. 2 seed Kickapoo is 24-5, No. 3 seed Branson is 28-5 and No. 4 Ozark is 17-13, but has captured 10 straight District titles.
Nixa will debut Wednesday in a semifinal versus Monday’s Parkview-Ozark winner.
“I don't think it's a secret that our District is one of the toughest in the state and post-season play is a brand new season where anything can happen,” Zimmerman said. “I have great respect for all these teams and their coaches. I have no doubt they will have their teams well prepared.”
Nixa is aiming for its first District championship in nine years.
“(Districts) is what teams work toward all year,” Zimmerman said. “(Our players) are excited it's finally here and they are ready for the challenge.”
The Lady Eagles’ well-balanced offense includes five players with 146 kills or more. Jaycee Fixsen tops the group with 232 kills and Taylor Golmen has 227. Golmen’s hitting percentage is a team-best .428.
Sydney Golden is averaging 11.1 assists a set.
The serve has even been a weapon for Zimmerman’s bunch. Kenzie Hines has collected 55 aces, Lauren Weber 43 and Lexie Gregory 30.
On the defensive end, Nixa features six players with 25 blocks or more. That group is led by Golmen with 43 and Jordan Collard with 41. Collard and Hines both have 22 solo blocks.
Zimmerman is confident her team is well prepared to make a lengthy post-season run.
“I feel good about our team,” Zimmerman said. “The schedule we've played has helped us continue to progress.”
