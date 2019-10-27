Brooke Martin wasn’t near as nervous about transferring from Nixa to Spokane two years ago as she was about becoming a setter for the Lady Owls.
Coach Kandace Drake converted Martin from an outside hitter to a setter upon her arrival at Spokane for her freshman year. Martin has gone on to lead the Lady Owls in assists and kills as a sophomore a year ago and as a junior this year. She earned All-SWCL honors last year and figures to do so again this season.
“It was hard for me when I moved here because they wanted me to be a setter and I had never set before,” Martin said. “I was terrified at the beginning. But I’m so glad I did it. Now, three (seasons) later, I think I’m pretty decent setter. Every year I feel accomplished after I get a couple awards. I feel like my hard work is paying off.”
“She’s taken on that role very well and we love having her,” Drake said. “She’s smart on the court and can read better than anyone. She can see where she’s putting the ball. Her setting is awesome. She’s come a long way with that. And she has a strong swing.”
As for adjusting from having as many as 400-some classmates at Nixa to 50-60 at Spokane, Martin relates she’s where she belongs.
“It was a big change and I was nervous. But I like it lot better here,” Martin said. “I don’t really like big schools. Once I got to know everybody here, this was the right fit for me. I wouldn’t change schools or ever leave. Most of my friends are on the volleyball team. They’ve been here for me since day one. I love it here.”
Martin also has shined as a first baseman on Spokane’s softball team.
“She’s an athletic girl,” Drake said. “We’ve been trying to get her to play basketball, too. But she’s not down for it.”
Martin also stands out on the court as one of the few players to sport glasses. She’s tried alternatives, but always comes back to glasses.
“(Contacts) don’t work for me,” she said. “They give me headaches. I had goggles last year and they would fog up pretty bad. so I started the glasses trend.”
Martin and the Lady Owls meet Clever in a Class 2 District 10 first-round match Monday at Strafford. Clever beat Spokane 25-17, 25-19 in the regular season.
“It’s a good matchup if we play hard,” Martin said. “I want us to bring a really good game to Districts. We didn’t play the best we could play when we played them before. I want to show them what we can do.”
