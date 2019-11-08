There was a buzz of excitement Thursday at Tigers Stadium about what everyone on hand had witnessed — an Ozark district championship highlighted by a Troy Davidson hat trick that featured a bicycle kick for a goal.
“Well, that was more like a tricycle kick,” said Tigers coach Tom Davidson, who doubles as Troy’s father. Officially, a bicycle kick is when you’re off the ground. But it was pretty cool.”
'Troy’s tricycle' and trifecta triggered an Ozark onslaught, as the Tigers whipped Branson 6-1 in the Class 4 District 11 final. Davidson had his hat trick a mere 22 minutes into the first half.
Troy conceded he would have to agree with his father that his second goal wasn’t a full-fledged bicycle kick. While standing about 15 feet from the goal, he received a pass with his back to the goal and kicked the ball at about knee-high level. He somehow sent it at a trajectory that it sailed over teammates and Branson defenders and was perfectly placed in the top left-hand corner of the goal.
All that kept Davidson from a bicycle kick was that his left foot never left the ground until he was falling to the turf after booting the ball.
“For a full bicycle, yeah I guess (it wasn’t),” Troy said. “But I don’t know who comes up with these terms. I got a little lucky. I saw the ball go up in the air to me and thought, ‘Why not, why not make something happen?’ I turned around and the ball was in the back of the net.”
Teammate TK Stine, who had two goals on the night, can attest to the degree of difficulty of a bicycle kick or in this case ‘Troy’s tricycle.’
“I was surprised when that went in and was happy about it,” Stine said. “That’s way difficult. I’ve tried it many attempts and can’t get it in. That was amazing. I’m so proud of him and for him getting a hat trick. He played his best effort tonight.”
Davidson didn’t instantly realize how special the goal was.
“When I saw the ball in the net, I thought, ‘Sweet!’” he said. “But I didn’t really think much of it at the time. A goal is a goal, it doesn’t matter if you’re two yards out or 50 yards out. I was just glad to do that for the team.”
Perhaps because of all the hoopla surrounding the goal afterward, he confessed he’s looking forward to seeing a video of it.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t,” Troy said.
All the Tigers will be glad to re-live this one.
Davidson started the scoring four minutes into the match. After Branson tied things at 1 at the 14:07 mark of the first half, Ozark answered with three goals in the next 10 minutes.
“The big part of the game was when they tied it,” Tom Davidson said. “We were in a spot in which you see, ‘How do you react?’”
Stine scored the final goal of the first half and the first goal of the second half. Dillion Holesapple, who finished off Branson with a game-winning goal in overtime in the teams’ regular-season meeting, finished off the blowout with the Tigers' sixth goal.
“We wanted to get on top in the first couple of minutes and we were lucky enough to do it,” Troy Davidson said. “Unfortunately, they answered back with a goal. But our pressure the rest of the game was good. I’m definitely proud of all the guys."
“We’ve talked all year about how great our pressure has been,” Tom Davidson said. “Our guys come off the field and say, ‘These guys can’t handle our pressure.'"
Each of Ozark’s goals came off an assist. Jose Ortega had three assists while Stine, Wade Korns and Carson Amstutz each had one.
“All those crosses were coming in and I’d say, ‘That was perfect, how come we didn’t finish that one?’” Tom Davidson said. “I said that to myself about six or eight times. (Korns) was beating his guy down the right side over and over. If it’s working, keep going with it until they stop us.”
The Tigers were pleased with their killer instinct.
“When I was at school today, I was thinking about the last time we played them and how it went to overtime. That bothered me a little bit,” Stine said. “In the locker room, we talked about giving our best effort always. Everybody was confident we would.”
Ozark (24-2) set a single-season record for wins, eclipsing last year’s total. The Tigers are 47-6 over the last 53 matches (.887 winning percentage). They move on to Sectionals and will host Lee’s Summit West (17-5) on Tuesday.
“I’m glad this one got taken care of,” Tom Davidson said. “I was nervous all day, the reason was because I wanted it so badly for them. They’ve done everything right. I couldn’t be happier for them.
“If you put the definition of a team in an dictionary, they’re it,” he added. “There are no stars on the team. Yeah, we’ve got guys scoring more goals than other people. But look at our defense and look at what we do at the midfield. There are guys playing great all over the field. It’s been so rewarding. Here we are, the winningest team in school history.”
