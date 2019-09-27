Issuing an unofficial second start to their season beforehand, Ozark’s front row trio of Cecelia Westfall, Hannah Tadlock and Hanna Vorhies responded with a potential-filling performance Thursday.
They were dominant defensively at the net, powering the Lady Tigers to a 25-18, 25-12 triumph over Webb City. Westfall and Vorhies both posted four blocks and Tadlock had three.
All three are at or near 6-foot-0 and also have the athleticism to star at the net. But with Westfal being a senior, Tadlock a junior and Vorhies a sophomore, they’ve needed court time together to begin to jell.
“I’ve played with Hannah Tadlock before enjoy blocking with her and I’m just now being introduced to Hanna Vorhies, after I played with her older sister (Katie),” Westfall said. “I’ve seen them work so hard and being a middle (blocker) is hard. At the beginning of the season, I think they struggled with closing and we struggled with talking and having that trust-piece in each other. Now that we’re getting used to each other, it’s coming tougher. People can see that by how big of a blocking night tonight was.”
“We haven’t been that good of a blocking team, so that’s something we’ve focused on,” coach Adeanna Brewer added. “We know we haven’t been at the level we want to be at. I’m exceptionally proud of them tonight.”
Ozark (5-5 overall and 1-1 in the COC) bounced back strong after losing Tuesday to Branson for the first time in 20 years.
Westfall led Ozark’s offense with eight kills, setter Ellie Shader dished out 15 assists, Kinsey McAllister recorded a pair of aces.
Westfall is emerging into the leader Brewer hoped she would become.
“CeCe is someone whose demeanor, body language and competitiveness are contagious, Brewer said. “She’s a physical presence and her teammates feed off that energy. If she can create energy, we can win games. She makes players around her better.”
“I love playing with CeCe,” said settler Ellie Shader, who has been added to the mix due to a concussion suffered by junior Ella Scott. “She’s so much fun to be playing with. She brings great energy to the court. She is so consistent and a great player.”
Just as Westfall mentioned she is getting more and more comfortable playing alongside Tadlock and Vorhies, the great majority of the Lady Tigers are playing with each other for the first time at the varsity level and getting acclimated with each other, as well.
Not surprisingly, the Lady Tigers started slowly and firmly plan to progress as the season plays out.
“It’s taken some tough losses and a rough start to figure out what does our team’s mix looks like,” Brewer said. “How do our seniors who sat on the varsity look like and how do they mix with the juniors who were playing jayvee and who are the sophomores developing and getting in that mix? It takes a little while to figure all that out when everybody is new. There aren’t many teams that have had a complete rebuild and reload of their roster like we had.
“As we gain experience and we’re on the floor together, we’re starting to figure it all out.”
As Thursday’s sweep would indicate, the Lady Tigers made great strides.
“We’re trying to figure things out between the different grades and still getting to know how each other plays,” Westfall said. “This is our first year meshing together. There are things we’re working on. It’s a matter of timing and that trust piece. People overlook how big of a deal is is to trust the people you’re on the court with. We talked about finding our groove. We’re leaning on each other and the more trust we gain in each other, the easier we flow as a team.”
Tonight was a a big jump,” she added. “We trusted each other. Tonight went well
“Tonight was a critical turning point for us,” Brewer said. “Tonight was a page-turn for us, with energy, connection and unity on the floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.