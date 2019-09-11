BRANSON — Although she was a home run girl Tuesday, Ozark second baseman Athena Andrews was thinking single, as in single game.
Since joining the Lady Tigers as a transfer from Bettendorf Iowa, over the summer, Andrews has adapted well from playing two games a day to one.
“At my old school, we had double-headers all the time and here we just have one game,” Andrews said. “I like that you get everything done in one game, so you put your all into that game.”
Andrews helped Ozark maintain its 21-year streak of success against Branson by blasting a two-run home run to pave the way for the Lady Tigers in their 11-3 COC triumph.
Since Branson debuted its program in 1999, Ozark has never lost to the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Tigers (5-2 overall and 1-0 in the COC) scored seven of their first nine runs with two outs. That trend started in the first inning, when Ozark’s first two batters struck out, but Kenna Mayfield singled and Andrews sent a two-run shot over the left-center field fence.
“That felt good,” she said. “I was jittery all day and super excited to play. I was ready.”
Andrews guessed right on her home run swing that she was going to get something off-speed.
“I was getting ready for a changeup because she hadn’t thrown me a changeup,” Andrews said. “I’ve been thinking changeup a lot lately, so I can wait on it instead of whiffing on them.”
“She’s starting to feel more comfortable at the plate,” Ozark coach Jimmy Nimmo added. “She’s making some adjustments I knew she could make. She’s an athletic kid., runs the bases well, has speed and plays second base well. Her bat is coming along. She’s starting to find the middle, bottom part of the ball and we’re starting to see some distance on her hits.”
Branson pitcher Cat Ford was noticeably sharp with her drop ball at the outset. She fanned lead-off hitter Abby Ford and second-place hitter Ashlei Coonrod to begin the game.
Ford and Coonrod went on to both bang out three hits.
“The first ball I got from (Ford) I swung at and thought I was perfectly on line with it. But it was nowhere near my bat,” Coonrod said. “I was impressed and was thinking in my head, ‘Look out for that.’ Other than that, it was a pretty solid day at the plate.”
“Cat had a few good pitches early on,” Nimmo said. “She attacked the hitters on the inner part of the plate. That’s what froze those hitters. We’ve got to be more aggressive when we have two strikes. She is a good pitcher who commands the zone well. But I think we had her timed up the second time through.”
Coonrod has responded well to being moved from the bottom half of Ozark’s lineup to the two-hole. Likewise, Andrews started the season in the bottom half of the lineup, but now finds herself hitting cleanup.
“I’ve moved the lineup quite a bit,” Nimmo said. “The only ones who haven’t moved are Ford and I’ve kept Lakyn (Cox) in the nine-hole. Last year, it took us a while to find our places in the hitting lineup. It may be the same this year. We may adjust until we find the perfect fit.
“Timely hits were a key,” he added. “We had runners in scoring position and took advantage of a couple defensive mistakes by following up with a hit. I’m very happy with that.”
Winning pitcher Hattie Depee worked six innings and yielded six hits. Branson’s trio of left-handed hitters combined to go 4-for-8 with a walk and a sacrifice against her.
Ozark entertains Webb City on Thursday, before hosting the 29th Annual Ozark’s Fall Festival this weekend. The Lady Tigers will meet Monett, Oak Grove and Rolla in pool play on Friday. Bracket play is Saturday. Nixa, Republic and Kickapoo will also host pool play.
“I hope we can come together as team a little more than we have so far,” Coonrod said. “Hopefully, by spending the weekend together, that will help us play together throughout the rest of the season.”
