TK Stine, Troy Davidson and Wade Korns will have the chance this season to further establish their legacies within Ozark’s annals while trying to break the Tigers’ single-season record for wins for the second straight year.
Stine, Korns and Davidson headline a group of eight returning starters from Ozark’s school-record, 23-win bunch of a year ago. The trio already are on the Tigers’ records board and could finish among the program’s premier offensive players.
Stine has totaled 36 career goals, Korns has collected 25 goals and Davidson has netted 21 goals and 21 assists.
Stines had 22 goals last year and needs 23 to be third on Ozark’s career goals list. Davidson had a dozen goals and a dozen assists last year. He needs seven assists to match Robbie Curtis’ and James Pottberg’s career school record of 29 assists.
Little wonder there is optimism in Ozark's camp.
“We’re in a pretty good spot, as far as varsity experience goes,” Ozark coach Tom Davidson said. “I like where we’re at. We’re ahead of a lot of people just because we do have a lot of kids coming back. I hope we’ll be challenging for the conference title, District title and past that.”
Stine figures to play a prominent role in Ozark's fortunes. His explosiveness makes him a threat to score any time he has possession of the ball.
“I think we’ll see some big things from him,” Davidson said of his all-state forward. “He’s a scorer. You just don’t find many kids like that whose nose is to the goal. When you get them, you ride them.”
The Tigers also have veterans in Mason DeMoss, Joe VanHosen and Carson Armstutz.
“There’s not too many kids we have who didn’t see some varsity time last year,” Davidson said.
Ozark’s jayvee was 16-1-4 last season and will have several players making the jump to varsity ball.
When speaking of intangibles, Davidson relates this is his kind of team.
“We have good chemistry and I don’t see that changing,” he said. “These kids are very unselfish. They play the way I like teams to play.”
Ozark opens Tuesday at Republic, part of a season-long string of COC matchups on Tuesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.