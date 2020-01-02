Paris Gilbert has been looking up to her little sister, Paisley, for three years now. Paisley, a Chadwick freshman, stands 5-foot-9, while Paris, a junior, is 5-7.
“I can still get her in speed, maybe,” Paris said. “She outgrew me a long time ago and is a way better post than I am. We gained some height with her and she is helping us a lot.”
The Lady Cardinals indeed are much improved this season entering Friday’s trip to Sparta. Coach Scott Payne is combining the talents of his veterans and a crop of highly-touted newcomers.
Paisley is part of a freshman class that was 14-1 as eighth-graders a year ago.
“A lot of times freshmen come into high school and there is a learning curve,” Payne said. “But these girls know how to win and are competitive. They have jumped right in. We’re excited to have them.”
“They have a lot of athleticism and are a huge help,” Paris added.
Paris has been mindful to help Paisley make the jump to high school ball with words of wisdom.
“I do a lot of coaching,” Paris said. “She pretty good at taking it.”
“It’s kind of hard to take sometimes. But I like it,” Paisley said of her sister’s advice. “She’s kind of like my boss. I listen to her.”
Payne reports the sisters are as much alike as they are different.
“Paris is guard-oriented. She’s an outside shooter and dribbler, while Paisley is post and rebounder,” Payne said. “They’re different in (playing style). But they have pretty much the same personality.”
In addition to Paisley, Abby Smith is starting as a freshman.The addition of Smith at point guard has allowed Payne to move high-scoring Stevi Jones to shooting guard.
“We’re excited to have (Smth) at the front of our press with Stevi,” Payne said. “Abby is a strong guard, good ball-handler and a really good defender. Now that I don’t have to put all the point guard responsibilities on Stevi for four quarters, she can have fresh legs and hit shots late in a game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.