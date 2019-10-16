Billings' volleyball team won its second match in as many nights by sweeping School of the Ozarks 25-20, 25-23 Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats, who outlasted Blue Eye in three sets Monday, received a dozen kills and 13 digs from Morgan Heimer and 24 digs from Lauren Herd.
Ozark falls to Willard
Ozark lost a 25-20, 25-19 decision to COC leader Willard on Tuesday.
Nixa downs Republic
Nixa's volleyball team gained a 25-9, 25-11 win over Republic.
