Hanna Vorhies had much to tell her older sister, Katie, during their nightly visit Thursday.
Hanna was active defensively at the net, totaling six blocks in Ozark’s 25-21, 20-25, 25-16 victory versus Carl Junction.
Per usual, she used social media to relay her progress as a first-year starting middle blocker for the Lady Tigers to Katie, a former Ozark great and now a freshman outside hitter at Harvard.
“I Face-time her every night,” Hanna said. “She loves Harvard and is having a great time. I’m so excited for her. She’s happy hearing about things here. Last year, she would help me all the time. She’s such a great coach, even though sometimes I don’t like it when she corrects me. But I’m always listening to her. She gives really good advice. I look up to her and watched her play while I was growing up, so I probably play like her.”
Coach Adeanna Brewer conforms Hanna, a sophomore, is on the same path Katie was at the same point in her career.
“Katie was primarily an outside for us but when she got some playing time early in her career, she played a couple rotations at the middle,” Brewer said. “So, Hanna is kind of following in her footsteps. But they have completely different personalities. Katie wanted feedback and data. She wanted a lot of direction and strategy. Hanna wants to just go play and work on it on her own.”
Vorhies enjoys her role defensively enough that she gains as much satisfaction out of a block as a kill.
“I love blocking,” she said. “I’ve played middle-blocker a lot, so I’ve gotten a lot of practice at it. I watch closely where the setter’s hands are so I can follow the ball. I still need to work on some things. But I’m getting better. I’m working on it every day.”
Brewer values Vorhies’ versatility.
“We’ve been trying her in the middle and the outside. She can play either position,” Brewer said. “We will strategically place her where she can be the biggest offensive threat, depending on our opponent. Tonight, we put her in the middle because Carl Junction was smaller in the middle.
“It’s great when you have a player who is so versatile,” she added. “Players are usually an outside attacker or a middle attacker. To have this kind of versatility as a sophomore is a gift.”
Brewer is taking steps toward having Vorhies show more and more of her skills.
“I can see her moving into a six-rotation player because she has good court awareness. We’ll see where her road takes her,” Brewer said. “We asked a lot of her tonight and she got a little gassed. She hasn’t had to go back and serve. We’ve been subbing in a person to serve in that rotation. She has a weapon for a serve. But she hasn’t had to go back and do that in a fatigue situation. We need to work on creating fatigue situations for her in practice, so she can go back there confidently and serve.”
Ozark (14-7 overall and 4-2 in the COC) outlasted Carl Junction, thanks to a strong start in the third set. The Lady Tigers were up 10-3 and didn’t let up.
“I wasn’t expecting that kind of start because we kind of start slow,” Brewer said. “That should give us confidence, to know we can jump out like that.”
CeCe Westfall was highly efficient while netting a dozen kills. She had just one error while going 12-for-23 attacking. Meredith Avery got to 30 digs and Ellie Schrader dished out 29 assists.
Ozark has won 10 of its last 11 matches.
“We’re so much better than we were at the beginning of the season,” Vorhies said. “A lot of people are stepping up and being confident.”
“We’re playing some pretty solid volleyball,” Brewer said. “We’re confident in the progression we’re making. We take pride in the con-conference schedule we played. Those losses are setting us up for the progress we need to make. Had we not taken those tough losses, our weaknesses may not have shown up.”
The Lady Tigers travel to Kansas City on Friday to face St. Joseph Academy and St. Teresa’s Academy.
