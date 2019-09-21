Steven Ward somewhat amazingly upped his streak of consecutive games with a blocked kick to three to provide one of the few highlights for Nixa in Friday’s 20-14 Backyard Brawl loss to Ozark.
Ward blocked a 48-yard field-goal attempt by the Tigers’ Thomas Rushing in the second quarter. He secured the ball and outran everyone en route to a 52-yard touchdown.
“I saw the ball, grabbed it, held it close to me and started running fo the goal,” Ward said. “I didn’t hear anybody behind me and felt like I was moving pretty fast. I got to the end zone and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I just got a touchdown.’”
Last week, Ward preserved Nixa’s 10-7 win over Willard by blocking the Tigers’ attempt to tie on a 47-yard field-goal try.
Two weeks ago, he blocked a Republic extra-point attempt.
Opposing special teams coaches surely have taken note of Ward. He pointed out lineman Eli Caufield and Sam Davi have helped him on his way to a trio of blocks.
“The left defensive tackle opens a hole for me so I can run through therem: ward said. “Sometimes, I switch over and it confuses the offense and I have an open hole to run through.”
Ward did some checking on Nixa’s single-season school record for most blocked kicks in a season and reports it is four.
“I’m going for that record,” he said. “I’m on track to get it.”
