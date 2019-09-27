Ozark, Nixa Statistical Leaders
OFFENSE
Rushing (Player Att.-Yds.) — Alex Wentz, Nixa 55-262; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 24-223; Chance Strickler, Ozark 72-210; Max Schilling, Ozark 43-140; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 11-98; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 12-91; Reid Potts, Nixa 22-54; Cannon Cox, Ozark 3-50; Jared Spence, Nixa 10-23; Ramone Green, Nixa 13-21; Logan Baldwin, Ozark7-20; Steven Ward, Nixa 5-19; Riley Childs, Nixa 3-11; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 9-10
Passing (Player, Comp-Att. Yds. TD/Int.)
Reid Potts, Nixa 30-76 527 2/4
Chance Strickler, Ozark 17-33 254 2/2
Receiving (Player, Rec.-Yds.) – Evann Long, Nixa 8-181; Sam Cochran, Nixa 7-138; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 4-85;; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark3-81; Jake Skaggs, Nixa 5-74; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 7-64; Jared Spence, Nixa 2-34; Owen Brockman, Ozark 1-29; Ramone Green, Nixa 3-28; Steven Ward, Nixa 4-25; Alex Wentz, Nixa 1-19; Nate Nixon, Nixa 1-17
DEFENSE
Tackles — Riley Childs, Nixa 47; Clayton Uber, Nixa 42; Steven Ward, Nixa 41; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 35; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 31; DeSean Downs, Nixa 29; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 26; Cannon Cox, Ozark 25; KeShawn Murdie, Nixa 24; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 23; Sam Davi, Nixa 20; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 17; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 16; Alex Wentz, Nixa 15; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 14; Jared Spence, Nixa 14; Kyler Casteel, Ozark 12; Luke Hulse, Ozark 10; Ely Caufield, Nixa 10; Chance Strickler, Ozark 9; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 9; Nathan Alford, Nixa 8; Skout Lave, Ozark 6; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 5; Tim Albright, Ozark 5
Tackles For A Loss — Tylr Bolin, Ozark 5.5; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 5; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 5; DeSean Downs, Nixa 4; Alex Wentz, Nixa 3; Riley Childs, Nixa 2; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 2; Ely Caufield, Nixa 2;
Sacks — Logan Baldwin, Ozark 2; Preston Webster, Ozark 1; Cannon Cox, Ozark 1; DeSean Downs, Nixa 1
Interceptions — Jake Skaggs, Ozark 2; Clayton Uber, Nixa 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.