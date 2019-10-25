Ozark, Nixa Statistical Leaders
OFFENSE
Rushing (Player Att.-Yds.) — Alex Wentz, Nixa 108-521; Chance Strickler, Ozark 107-362; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 40-293; Max Schilling, Ozark 62-249; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 23-247; Ramone Green, Nixa 73-423; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 17-134; Cannon Cox, Ozark 19-142; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 13-71; Riley Childs, Nixa 12-63; Steven Ward, Nixa 10-37; Jared Spence, Nixa 13-26; Jace Easley, Ozark 3-25; Reid Potts, Nixa 39-22; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 7-20.
Passing (Player, Comp-Att. Yds. TD/Int.)
Reid Potts, Nixa 63-135 990 7/4
Chance Strickler, Ozark 31-60 413 4/NA
Receiving (Player, Rec.-Yds.) – Evann Long, Nixa 24-492; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 17-298; Sam Cochran, Nixa 12-192; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 5-103; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 4-85; Ramone Green, Nixa 7-73; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 8-65; Isaac Forbis, Nixa 4-39; Owen Brockman, Ozark 2-36; Jared Spence, Nixa 2-34; Alex Wentz, Nixa 3-25; Steven Ward, Nixa 4-25; Skout Lave, Ozark 1-20; Nate Nixon, Nixa 1-17; Riley Childs, Nixa 2-7.
Kicking (FGM-FGA) — Andrew Anello, Nixa 3-4.
DEFENSE
Tackles — Riley Childs, Nixa 80; Clayton Uber, Nixa 70; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 58; Steven Ward, Nixa 58; DeSean Downs, Nixa 50; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 48; KeShawn Murdie, Nixa 43; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 41; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 40; Alex Wentz, Nixa 38; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 37; Cannon Cox, Ozark 34; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 31; Sam Davi, Nixa 31; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 27; Jared Spence, Nixa 24; Kyler Casteel, Ozark 24; Ely Caufield, Nixa 16; Tim Albright, Ozark 15; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 14; Luke Hulse, Ozark 13; Jaden Aven, Nixa 13; Riley Mills, Ozark 11; Nathan Alford, Nixa 11; Chance Strickler, Ozark 11; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 9; Skout Lave, Ozark 7; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 6; Owen Brockman, Ozark 6; Justice Alba, Ozark 6; Michael Turner, Nixa 6; Clay Barnett, Nixa 5; Ben Mills, Nixa 5.
Tackles For A Loss — Tylr Bolin, Ozark 7.5; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 6; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 6; DeSean Downs, Nixa 8; Alex Wentz, Nixa 5; Riley Childs, Nixa 5; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 2; Ely Caufield, Nixa 2; Steven Ward, Nixa 2.
Sacks — Logan Baldwin, Ozark 3; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 2; Tylr Boln, Ozark 1.5; Preston Webster, Ozark 1; Cannon Cox, Ozark 1; DeSean Downs, Nixa 1; Clayton Uber, Nixa 1; Luke Hulse, Ozark 1; Chance Strickler, Ozark 1; Tim Albright, Ozark 1; Alba, Ozark 1; Shuler, Ozark 1; Steven Ward, Nixa 1.
Interceptions — Clayton Uber, Nixa 3; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 2; Alex Wentz, Nixa 1.
