Just as Ethan Whatley continues to move without the ball, Ozark’s newest shooting star won’t stop working on his game, even after a career-high afternoon.
Whatley broke loose for a 28-point performance in the Tigers’ 69-61 victory versus Columbia Hickman on Saturday. Bu the fact he didn’t make it to 30 points had him back in the gym Sunday.
“30 is a magic number,” Whatley said. “I missed a free throw (the front end of a one-and-one) and a layup. It gives me something to shoot for and it also gives me something to go into the gym tomorrow and work on.”
About everything else went right for Whatley during a week in which he totaled 61 points in three games.
“We got another very good performance from Whatley, who is on a tear right now,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “That’s awesome. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. I’m happy for him and hope he can continue it.”
The combination of Ozark’s ball-handlers looking for Whatley and his work to free himself made for repeated open looks. Whatley opened things up with a 15-point first quarter and finished the game with five 3-pointers.
Whatley said he was so open repeatedly because Hickman defenders would forget about him after he set a screen.
“Coach Schweitzer always tells us that if we set a hard screen, we’ll most likely be left open,” Whatley said. “That was the case today. I was open a lot after I would screen and roll back. The motion offense fits me well. I’m good at back-door cutting, setting screens and getting freed up.”
“We tell our kids who can shoot that if they become good screeners, they will get more shots,” Schweitzer said. “When you make the defense have to help off of your screen, that’s when you get open. Whatley is a high-IQ basketball kid who is very coachable. “
Ozark (13-7) never was able to shake Hickman (2-14). The Kewpies made a bid to take a 35-34 lead into halftime. But the Tigers’ Tyler Harmon swished a half-hour heave at the buzzer to give the hosts a 37-35 edge at the break.
“It looked on. I was thinking either swish or (off the) backboard, that was my hope,” Harmon said. “Another bucket, that meant a lot of momentum going into the half for us. It brought a whole lot of energy with it.”
Turns out Harmon has made four shots from half-court or beyond in school ball or summer ball games.
“In sixth grade, I made a three-quarters court shot,” he said. “I baseball (threw) it right off the backboard.”
“We have a game called 301/2 and if you ever get on Harmon’s team, you normally win,” Whatley said. “You have to make 10 layups, 10 mid-range shots, 10 3-pointers and one half-court shot. He’s the man in that game.”
Harmon had nine points and was commended for his floor general role by Schweitzer.
“Their defense is unorthodox because it’s kind of a man and kind of a zone. It makes for a tough matchup,” Schweitzer said. “We didn’t have a practice to prepare for it because we played (Friday), so I thought our kids did a great job handling it. I thought this was really good game for (Harmon). He did a good job handling that weird zone. I’m not that surprised. Basically, he was like ‘All right, you guys are going to be weird, we’re just going to play ball.’ He attacked and took good shots. What he does best is play off his instincts.”
Ozark beat Neosho 68-59 Friday to improve to 3-0 in the COC. Ozark and Republic are the only unbeatens remaining in the conference.
“I think we’re going to have to run the table to win the conference,” Whatley said. “I feel like if we have a good chance. We’re doing well. I have a good feeling about this year.”
Ozark is at Joplin on Tuesday.
“We have a big game against a very good Joplin team,” Schweitzer said. “Joplin is going to be ready to go. On a scale of 1-10 how difficult it’s going to be, it’s going not be a 10. If we can get a win Tuesday, I really like our chances going forward. I would be surprised if someone ran the table because all the teams are evenly matched. If you’re not going to have someone run the table, that usually means a team with one loss takes it.”
Friday’s Game
NEOSHO (59) — Franklin 7 3-3 18, Gremmons 5 0-0 12, Brodie 1 1-1 3, Case 2 0-1 4, Austin 7 7-8 22. Totals 22 11-13 59.
OZARK (68) — Cline 2 0-0 4, Skaggs 1 1-1 4, Brockman 3 2-2 8, Harmon 2 1-2 5, Flavin 1 2-2 5, Whatley 7 0-0 16, Cox 2 0-0 4, Riwa 3 1-2 7, Elliott 6 3-8 15. Totals 27 10-17 68.
Neosho 4 19 19 17 - 59
Ozark 17 12 16 23 - 68
3-point goals - Whatley 2, Flavin, Skaggs, Gremmons 2, Franklin, Austin.
Saturday’s Game
HICKMAN (61) — B. Wilson 4 1-4 10, H. Wilson 0 1-2 1, N. Wilson 4 7-7 16, Anderson 2 0-0 5, Young 4 1-1 10, Larson 5 2-2 14, Kespong 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 12-16 61.
OZARK (69) — Cline 3 5-6 11, Skaggs 2 1-3 5, Harmon 5 0-0 11, Flavin 0 2-2 2, Whatley 11 1-3 28, Elliott 5 2-3 12. Totals 26 11-17 69.
Hickman 15 20 10 16 - 61
Ozark 23 14 18 14 - 69
3-point goals - Whatley 5, Larson 2, Harmon, Anderson, N. Wilson, B. Wilson, Kespong, Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.