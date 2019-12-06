The start to Ethan Whatley’s first varsity start for Ozark couldn’t have went much better Thursday.
Whatley made the first bucket of the Tigers’ season on a tip-in and he and his teammates cruised to a 66-49 triumph over Springdale, Arkansas, at the 55th Annual Republic Tournament.
Whatley, a sophomore upstart, finished with 10 points and no butterflies.
“Coach (Mark) Schweitzer told me right before we left school that he was going to start me tonight,” Whatley said. “I was pretty hyped. I was a little nervous before the game, but not much. When we walked in here, I got a little nervous. But after that layup I was ready to go.”
Whatley saw bits of mop-up duty as a freshman last season. For all practical purposes, though, this was his varsity debut. His intro also included a 15-foot jumper at the end of the third quarter. The buzzer-beater was an inadvertent bank shot.
It was also an ironic bank shot.
“He banked in a shot before the game and I told him, ‘Hey, the bank isn’t open today,’” teammate Alonzo Riwa said. “But after he hit that shot, he told me, ‘I told you it was open.’
“I walked right over to ‘Zo, gave him a high-five and said, ‘The bank is open today,’” Whatley said.
Riwa had a buzzer-beater himself. He swished a 3-pointer at the end of the second quarter.
“Mine was all net and all prayer,” he said “That’s a great feeling.”
Riwa finished with a trio of treys during his 11-point outing. It was a rewarding performance for the senior defensive dynamo, who had only four 3-pointers all of last season.
He player soccer in the fall his first year at Ozark, but shifted his focus to gaining reps on the hardwood this fall.
“This game was big for me,” Riwa said. “It’s something I needed personally for a confidence-booster, so I know I’m going to go out there and knock my 3-point shot down. It shows my hard work over the summer paid off. I worked on my 3-point shot and my defense.
“With Ozark soccer, we tend to make deeps runs (in the playoffs) and I would come out rusty (for basketball)," he added. "This year, I had time to focus on basketball more than I did before. I was in the gym every day. I’m going to continue to work hard, no slowing down.”
Riwa also shined at the Republic Tournament last season.
“It seems like I play good every time I come here,” he said. “It seems like whenever I’m in this gym, I play better. I actually didn’t think about that during the game. But after the game, I thought, ‘Again!’”
Ozark scored again and again in the opening quarter, putting up 30 points over the first eight minutes. Kyle Flavin had 11 of his team-high 18 points in the first quarter and Whatley added seven.
“For us to come out and score 30 in the first quarter, that was amazing,” Riwa said. “If we can keep piecing quarters like that together, we’re going to win some games.”
“It was a glimpse of what this team can be when we are patient and let the offense work,” Schweitzer said. “We got a little selfish with our shot selection. After having a big quarter like that, everyone wants to join in on the fun. It’s a natural thing. Our kids aren’t any different than anyone else. They’re not selfish. But in the shot-selection side of things, we got a little selfish. We’ve got to fix that. They will. They’re on board.”
Springdale stayed within striking distance for a good while. Ozark’s lead was down to five points near the start of the third quarter.
Springdale couldn’t keep pace, as the Tigers’ defense controlled the paint.
“Their 3s kept them in the game in the first half,” Schweitzer said. “I was hoping they wouldn’t shoot that well the entire game. They weren’t scoring around the rim. When you’re not giving up layups, I usually like our chances.”
Schweitzer also liked how his hunch to start Wlatley in place of Blaine Cline played out. Cline played, but is hindered by a foot infection.
“Ethan is a great cutter without the ball,” Schweitzer said. “I gave him the start because I felt his back-cuts and curls would give them trouble. We’ve got a lot of kids who can start, so sometimes matchups will dictate who does start.”
“He deserved that start,” Riwa said. “Ethan is one of the better players on our team. He’ll play hard for you offensively and defensively.”
Ozark moves on to the semifinal round against Park Hill South at 7 tonight. Park Hill South beat defending tourney champ Rolla 90-39 Thursday.
“They’re better than any team I’ve seen down here in a while,” Schweitzer said.”They put up (57) in the first half against Rolla. I think they’re going to be one of the better teams we’ll see all year.”
Other results in the tourney Thursday included Republic beating Fort Smith Southside, Arkansas, 73-32 and Rogersville downing Lincoln College Prep 71-50.
OZARK (66) — Cline 3 0-1 6, Brockman 1 0-0 3, Harman 2 3-4 7, Flavin 7 0-0 18, Whatley 4 2-3 10, Cox 0 0-1 0, Riwa 4 0-0 11, Elliott 5 1-3 11. Totals 26 6-12 66.
SPRINGDALE (49) — Henry 2 0-0 5, Hignite 3 0-0 7, James 3 0-0 6, Gupton 2 0-0 6, Hertin 5 2-2 17, Elkar 1 0-1 2, Owens 2 1-4 5. Totals 18 3-7 49.
Ozark 30 6 15 15 - 66
Springdale 17 14 10 8 - 49
3-point goals - Hertin 5, Flavin 4, Riwa 3, Gupton 2, Brockman, Henry, Hignite.
