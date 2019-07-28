History can tell Ozark’s players to have confidence in Tigers coach Chad Depee as preaches to them during team camp how quickly a program turn around.
Ozark endured a 1-9 season in Depee’s first go-around with the Tigers in 2015. Yet, they were 9-3 and played for a District championship only one year later.
One of Depee’s themes he’s passed along to his players this summer has been that they can bounce back from last year’s 1-9 season sooner than later through repeated addition and attention to detail.
“We want to do the little things right, that’s what pushing for in camp,” Depee said. “Do the little things right like getting here on time, having great energy, giving your all in everything from stretching to the clap on the breakdown to your offense, defense and special teams and to looking your coach in the eye while he’s instructing you.
All these things can seem simple and they are. But getting them done for a long period of time all summer long and throughout the season every single day is tough.
“We all know about the little things,” he added. “But actually doing all the little things to the best of your abilities is hard. That’s what we’re trying to work with our guys on. We want them to be different, fight their human nature and come here every day focused with great energy and willing to do the little things. Fundamental things can make a group and allow you to compete at a higher level.”
Depee is stressing to the Tigers they control their destiny in regard to their work ethic.
“You may only be 5-foot 10 and not 6-4. You can’t do anything about that,” he said. “But we can do something about whether or not we are working our butts off in the weight room and whether we are we paying attention and whether we know our schemes. Those are the things that matter.
“Talent is what it is. It’s a roller coaster. The one thing we can all control is how well do we control the fundamentals and fundamentals can be the difference.”
Depee adds the sense of brotherhood among unified players can also do wonders toward bringing out the best in players and ultimately the team.
“You can come back when you’re tired and give great energy when it’s your brother you’re in it with,” he said. “When it’s all about you, it’s pretty easy to just lie down. That’s what we’re trying tp get across – we’re doing this for our friends, you don’t want to let down your friends and family. When we’re playing like that on a daily basis and doing the simple things to the best of our ability, crazy things happen on the football field.”
A long season of practices and games await. Thus far, Depee reports the Tigers are ‘buying in’ to his messages.
“The kids have had great tempo and great energy,” he said. “If we can keep stacking these kind of days up, I look forward to seeing what these guys can accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.