Hayden Fender and his Billings teammates have now spent 160 minutes spread out over five games opposite Greenwood and swingman sensation Aminu Mohammed.
Fender relates he and Mohammed have developed a mutual respect for each other. But come game time, Mohammed has been his usual silent and deadly self each time out. The state's reigning Player of The garnered 41 points and 15 rebounds to power the defending Class 2 state champion Bluejays past Billings 69-56 in a Class 2 District 11 semifinal Thursday.
"He told me we all play good and he likes playing us," Fender said. "We've hit each up on Instagram. He's told me a little bit about what he does with his routines. The kid eats, sleeps and breathes basketball. It's all he does. I appreciate him talking to those of us who aren't at his standard. He's willing to tell us what to do to help us try to get to that level.
"Off the court, I see him as a nice guy who is good to talk to. But on the court he's not your friend."
"The only time I ever hear him talk during a game is when there is a foul and he complains to the ref," Billings' Colton Plowman added.
The Wildcats (20-7) accomplished one of their goals by putting Mohammed in foul trouble. He was whistled for his third foul with a minute to play in the second quarter. Greenwood (24-3) was up by 12, 36-24, at the break.
Playing with composure, Mohammed didn't pick another foul the rest of the night and went to reach the 2,000-point milestone.
"He's smart. He knows how to stay in the game," Wildcats coach Kendall Tilley said. "It wasn't like we were trying to go at him every time. But we tried to be aggressive against him. Maybe if we could have got a fourth foul on him, we could have close that gap a bit."
None of the Bluejays were called for a foul over the first 11-plus minutes of the second half. Greenwood got rolling and upped its lead to as much as 20 points, 62-42, midway through the fourth quarter
Grant Pinegar also helped shoot down the Wildcats' upset hopes by drilling five 3-point goals in his 17-point performance. The timing of his treys repeatedly halted a Billings comeback attempt.
"He would sneak through and pop out in an open spot," Billings forward Kyler Tennis said. "You can't let that happen. He can bust down 3s."
"We wanted to keep it close and have a chance to make it a four-minute game at the end," Tilley said. "But we let it get away in the third quarter. We didn't close out on Pinegar a couple of times and he shoots the ball really well. We knew Aminu would get his and we limited their other guys. But we didn't do a great job on Pinegar. We kept getting (the deficit) under 10, but couldn't get it any closer."
The Wildcats never conceded anything and even made a 10-2 run on Greenwood in the fourth quarter. Plowman scored 17 points and Tennis 16.
The 13-point margin is Greenwood's closest contest against an in-state opponent since the Bluejays fell against South Iron, 82-70, in mid-January. They have won 11 straight with an average margin of victory of 25.3 points.
"Our past two games against them, they punched us in the mouth and we acted scared," Plowman said, referring to 31- and 21-point losses in December. "But this game we were ready and gave it our all."
"We did a good job penetrating to the paint and making good decisions with the basketball," Tilley said. "We moved the ball a lot. It wasn't always to the right person and the right spot. But we kept moving it and did some good things."
Billings hoped to be able to have Fender finish around the rim after being fed passes from teammates in the corners of the court. Such strategy didn't unfold consistently enough, as Fender scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
"I watched quite a bit of film on them during school today. The teachers were allowing us to watch game footage," Fender said. "I mainly watched their game against South Iron. I was trying to figure out what South Iron did. We noticed (Greenwood) likes to leave the back-side corner open quite a bit. South Iron would skip the ball all the way across to the corner and then get it into the post and the post would score. We tried to do the exact same thing. But Greenwood kept trapping us up at the top, so we couldn't find that over-the-top pass all the way to the corner."
Tennis played with the flu, but was still able to be active.
"Tired and sick," Tennis said when asked how he felt. "I think I ate some bad Chinese food right after school because I puked at halftime and after game. My stomach was tight. I tried to push through it. but it hurt a lot. If it wasn't for adrenaline, it would have been bad for me tonight."
As badly as the Wildcats wanted to experience a long post-season run, they appreciate the unique opportunity to play against Mohammed. By all accounts from those in the know, he seems destined for future success at the NCAA and NBA levels.
"He's going to be amazing," Tennis said. "I have a picture of me swatting him up at Pierce City. He went up for a layup and I snuck up behind him and swatted it back to half-court. I'm going to have that picture forever and brag about it."
"Watching somebody go up for a dunk like he does, it doesn't look real," Plowman said. "One day, I can tell my kids I played against him. It would also be great for us to be able to tell our kids we beat his team."
Greenwood, ranked No. 1 in Class 2, moves on to meet Crane (25-2), ranked No. 4, for the District championship Saturday at 2:15 p.m. The Pirates edged Blue Eye 42-41 in double-overtime in the other semifinal.
Greenwood 69, Billings 56
BILLINGS (56) — Henry 1 0-0 3, Plowman 8 0-2 17, Bradley 2 0-0 4, Ray 2 2-3 6, Tennis 7 0-0 16, Fender 5 0-1 10. Totals 25 2-6 56.
GREENWOOD (69) — Harper 1 0-0 2, Pinegar 5 2-3 17, Stuckey 1 2-4 4, Mohammed 16 8-12 41, Burri 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 13-21 69.
Billings 11 13 16 16 - 56
Greenwwood 18 18 20 13 - 69
3-point goals - Pinegar 5, Tennis 2, Plowman, Henry, Mohammed.
