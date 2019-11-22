When Sparta’s 2009 state champions met for their 10-year reunion last winter during a Spokane-Sparta game, it was perfect timing in preparation for what the Lady Trojans hope will be another memorable streak of success.
Sparta’s managers for that contest were wide-eyed, attentive and left mighty motivated. Seated at the end of the Lady Trojans bench last season were Laney Humble, Megan Brown and the rest of a group of eighth-graders with championship hopes of their own.
“It’s crazy to think a team from our hometown did that and that it wasn’t that long ago,” Humble said. “We want to keep the tradition going.”
“We were thinking to ourselves, ‘Hey, it would be cool if we did that one day,’” Brown said. “We want to maintain those high standards.”
The standards have been incredibly high for these freshmen the past four years during their grade school and junior high seasons. Expectations will be lofty the next four seasons during their high school careers.
Humble, Brown, Natalie Wilks, Brynn Holt, Ashley Roller and Brooklyn Roller led Sparta to a combined 64-0 record over their fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade seasons.
“We have people we don’t even talk to coming to us and saying how pumped they are for the season,” Humble said. “Once we get our nerves out for our first game, I think the rest of the season we’ll be fun to watch.”
“People are saying they’re happy for us,” Brown said. “We’re trying to practice hard to work and build up to that and even higher than what people expect.”
The freshmen are expected to make an immediate impact, with at least two of them likely starters right off the bat.
They’ve waited for their chance to shine on a bigger stage.
“We’ve been getting ready for this,” Brown said. “It’s an amazing feeling. There is going to be a lot of competition, upperclassmen more experienced than us. But I think we have good potential."
“In fifth grade, we started playing teams in our conference and district and we were doing real well,” Humble said. “That’s when we thought, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a good shot when get to high school.”
Sparta debuts Monday at home versus Reeds Spring.
