Clever’s volleyball team swept Spokane at Spokane by counts of 25-17, 25-19 Thursday.
The Lady Jays received eight kills, 10 assists and a air of blocks from Kenna Wise. Kylie Wenger added six kills,
Carly Debriyn contributed 11 digs and one block and Abbi Vanzandt chipped in with a block.
