Hardly content to rest on their laurels, all four members of Ozark’s 400 freestyle relay return feeling prepared to make another run at State.
Blake Schamma, Caleb Chrestman, Mason Waltke and Trenton Crisp feel they put in the work in the off-season they needed.
“I’m feeling confident this year. We’re going to be a great relay,” said Schamma, who along with Chrestman trained over the spring and summer with the Springfield Aquatics. “All four of us having been training intensely.”
“We’ve worked hard and done rigorous training,” Chrestman said. “But it’s all about how we perform and we need to continue to work hard throughout the season.”
“We’ve been prepping and I think it will reflect in the water,” Waltke added.
The Tigers suspect the order in which they swim will remain the same as last season, when Chrestman led things off, followed by Waltke and Crisp and Schamma swam tne anchor leg.
The 400-yard free is Ozark’s only relay from last season that remained intact. The Tigers have two relays that return three members.
With relationships already formed, Waltke and Crisp feel the 400 relay members know how to motivate each other to bring out each other’s best.
“We can each push each other and feel comfortable pushing each other,” Waltke said. “We’re all competitive and we’ll use that competitiveness to push each other go faster in practices and races.”
“Caleb is a great leader. I like the way he pushes all of us,” Crisp added.
St. Louis University took gold at State in the 400 freestyle relay last season with a time of 3:07. It took a 3:28 to make the finals.
Locally, the Tigers will receive challenges throughout the season from Kickapoo, which was 23rd at State with 3:24 last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.