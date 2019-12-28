SPRINGFIELD — Kaleb Wofford swished in his estimation the biggest shot of Nixa career Thursday at the Blue & Gold Tournament. At least the biggest shot so far.
Wofford nailed a decisive 3-pointer with :50 remaining in the Eagles’ 46-45 second-round triumph over Crane. The trey gave Nixa a 46-44 lead.
“It’s not one of the toughest shots I’ve made, but it ranks up there because of the significance it had,” Wofford said. “I probably haven’t hit a big shot like that in my Nixa career. It feels good.”
“He made two huge 3s,” Osborne said, pointing out a Wofford 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining.”He’s shooting it well.”
Wofford felt everything set him up for success, including his state of mind.
“(My defender) was playing off me and I got a good pass,” Wofford said. “I believe in myself and my shooting ability. If he was going to play off of me like that, I’ll put it up. I had a couple that didn’t fall in the first half, but you’ve got to keep shooting. It worked out for me.
“I’m feeling good with my shot and have my confidence back.”
He added shooting at JQH Arena is to his liking, as well.
“I like it here because the rims are really soft and there's good lighting,” Wofford said. “It’s a good shooting gym in my opinion.”
Jason Jones, who had a season-high 16 points, also delivered in the clutch for Nixa. He hit two free throws with 1:19 left.
The Eagles led 25-18 at halftime, but let Crane storm back and take a 41-33 lead.
The Pirates’ Isaiah Smith showed everyone on hand what fans in the SWCL already knew. He’s one of the best junior poiint guard in all of southwest Missouri. Smith scored 16 points.
Wofford and Jason Jones were already familiar with Smith. They were all teammates in grade school on a club team named the Missouri Crush that was coached by Isaiah’s father, Crane coach Kevin Smith.
“He’s a great kid and player, just overall a good dude” Wofford said of Isaiah. “He had a great game. We knew before we couldn’t take them lightly and they’re well-coached.”
“(Smith) is a really good player, so is (Tyler) Campbell,” Osborne said. “They weren’t intimidated by the lights or the name on our jerseys.”
Crane couldn’t overcome Smith fouling out with 1:30 to play.
“It was a big loss when they lost him and caused them go into a little bit of a drought,” Wofford said.
Neither side looked good in the final seconds. Nixa turned the ball over with :22 left on a 10-second call against minimal defensive pressure. The Pirates held for a last shot. Out of a timeout, they never set anything up offensive and threw up a desperation 3-point attempt that was well off target.
“We almost gave it up with that 10-second call,” Wofford said. “Man, I was upset. But we came through and played defense at the end.”
“We didn’t play our best,” Osborne said. “We’ve got to have a better attitude on defense. Defense is a want-to. We weren’t very good defensively. But a lot of that had to do with Crane. They were more aggressive than us.
“We were timid,” he added. “I told the guys you have to relax and just go play. But I give our guys credit. Good teams find ways to win games. We didn’t quit and didn’t doubt we were going to win the game.”
Nixa moves on to meet Rogersville in a Blue Division semifinal today at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles are hopeful Kael Combs can play, after sitting out the first two rounds with an illness.
CRANE (45) — Campbell 4 4-8 13, Spyres 1 0-0 2, Smith 6 4-5 16, Vaught 1 0-0 3, Branstetter 2 0-0 4, Vaught 1 0-0 2, Wheatland 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 8-13 45
NIXA (46) — Ruffin 3 1-2 9, Mason 4 0-0 8, Jones 5 6-6 16, Long 1 1-1 3, Wofford 3 0-0 7, Piepmeier 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 8-9 46.
Crane 9 7 18 11 - 45
Nixa 17 8 6 15 - 46
3-point goals - Ruffin 2, Wofford 2, Piepmeier, Wheatland, Campbell, Vaught.
