Braxton Strick makes a point to shake hands and thank the referee of his matches after his work is done. The Ozark 132-pound freshman is also quick to give a big thank you to wrestling.
“I’d say it’s saved my life,” he said.
Before Strick first stepped onto a mat, he admittedly ate too much junk food and lacked motivation to be continuously active as most youngsters his age are when first beginning school.
“I was 80 pounds as a kindergartner,” he said. “But then I started dieting, eating cleaner and working out. I lost 20 pounds and was down to 60 pounds my first-grade year. I got in shape and have kept working. It’s crazy the changes I’ve seen in my body.”
Strick is also now a stark contrast to his old self by being level-headed, win or lose.
“I’ve changed my mental attitude, too,” Strick said. “I used to scream every time I would lose. Now I’m calm, cool and collected. I always try to see the positiveness.
“That image in my head of how I used to be, I don’t want to be that,” he added. "I never want to be that again. I’m so glad I changed my ways.”
There’s much for Strick to be positive about. He’s the most decorated youth wrestler Ozark has produced in recent years. Through grade school and middle school, he compiled a 96-9 W-L record in matches tracked by TrackWrestling.com.
He’s started his prep career by going 11-1. He picked up a pair of pins in Ozark’s triangular with Waynesville and Marshfield on Wednesday.
Naturally, Tigers coach Tod Sundlie has been looking forward to Strick joining the high school ranks for quite some time.
“Ozark isn’t big enough to not know who’s coming through,” Sundlie said.
Strick’s winning background in USA Youth Wrestling is similar to that of Nixa freshman Zan Fugitt and sophomore Peyton Moore. In fact, Strick and Moore were teammates with the Terminator Wrestling Academy out of Pleasant Hope.
“Peyton was my teammate for seven years and my drill partner for about five of those years,” Strick said. “Zan is one of my best friends.”
The tournament trail for Strick, Moore and Fugitt has known no boundaries.
“I’ve been going around the country for years,” Strick said. “I’ve been to so many states, at least 30, trying to wrestle as much as I can to get ready for high school.”
Given that exceptional experience, Sundlie already considers Strick one of the leaders of Ozark’s wrestling room.
“He’s a good team guy for our room,” Sundlie said. “He is very seasoned for a freshman. As good as he is, he’s constantly investing in those around him. He’s jumped right in to the culture we want. We’re impressed with his attitude, effort and the skill and talent he’s worked hard to develop. Braxton would tell you he’s still got a lot of work to do and that he is excited to put that work in. He’s one of those kids who likes to get better and better.”
Like Fugitt, Strick has his sights set on State immediately, as in this season.
“I want to medal as high as I can,” Strick said.
It’s the kind of freshman finish the duo envisioned years ago, when their families would stay at the same hotel while on the road for tournaments.
“We used to jump back and forth on hotel beds and talk about when we grew up how good we were going to be and the (impact) we are going to make at the state and national levels,” Strick said. “Now, here we are in high school.”
