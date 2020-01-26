For Nixa’s Zan Fugitt and Peyton Moore, a familiar nemesis for both was all that kept them from championships at the 49th Annual Winnetonka Tournament on Saturday.
Fugitt was 7-1 and runner-up at 106 pounds and Moore was 6-1 and second at 113. Fugitt, who had won 16 matches in a row, upped his overall record to 31-4 and Moore improved to 33-3.
The 106 championship match saw Fugitt drop a majority decision 10-3 to Park Hill’s Cael Koeck. Fugitt also lost to Koeck 11-3 at the Kansas City Stampede earlier this season.
Fugitt picked up five pins on his way to the final.
Moore had his winning streak halted at 19 matches, as he fell 7-4 to Easton Hilton, of Liberty. Hilton handed Moore an 11-4 loss at KC Stampede.
Moore, 33-3, had four falls and two wins by technical fall.
Ozark’s Braxton Strick (126) and Hunter Tennison (285) were both third.
Strick, 34-6, won his last three matches and took his third-place match 10-2 against Shon Badder, of Odessa. Strick was pinned in 1:18 in the quarterfinal round by Khyler Brewer, of Staley
Tennison, 32-7, won 9-4 in his third-place match against Danny Carroll of St. Thomas Aquinas. Tennison won five of seven matches.
Ozark’s Elijah Maskrod (132), Clayton Moison (138) and Kale Conway (160) were all fourth.
Maskrod, 23-12, lost 2-0 in his third-place match to Austin Marrah, of Staley. Moison, 26-14, lost his third-place match via a pin in 2:04 to Gabe Frankenberger, of Lafayette. Conway, 26-13, lost his third-place match 3-0 to Josh Rice, of Fort Osage.
Nixa’s Deagan Fugitt (120) finished sixth.
