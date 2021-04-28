Clever was able to welcome aboard a new coach last week, but not necessarily a new face.
Jim Genzler was introduced to the Jays’ football players Friday as their head coach. He replaces Jeff Stone, who led the program from starter status at the junior high level to its first season on the varsity level last fall.
Genzler, the defensive coordinator at Ozark the past six seasons, and his family have made Clever their home the past four years. His son, Taylor, graduated from Clever last year and another son, Eli, is a seventh-grader and a daughter, Morgan, is a third-grader.
“We’re already entrenched in Clever,” said Genzler. “I saw this situation as a big-time family decision for me. My side of the family lives in Clever and this will mean the chance for me to coach Eli as he goes through high school.”
Naturally, Genzler already is acquainted some of his youngest son’s friends who will be among his future players.
“It’s nice going in having already established relationships with some kids,” he said. “It will allow me to hit the ground running a little faster with those kids. As far as the high school kids, I’m looking forward to establishing relationships with them.
“It’s nice being familiar with people in the community, too,” he added. “It’s not like I’m a brand new guy nobody knows coming in and taking the job.”
Genzler inherits a program that was 2-6 last season. Clever gained its first varsity win against Stockton and also beat Agape.
When Genzler met with his prospective players, he reminded them of the opportunities they have to leave a lasting legacy.
“I told them the unique thing is they can be the tone-setters for the program as it moves forward,” he said. “I asked them, ‘What mark do you guys want to set?’”
Likewise, Genzler is intrigued by the challenge of steering the program in the right direction.
“It’s a unique challenge getting things in place to continue to build a program that we think can be competitive at the Class 2 level and in the Mid-Lakes Conference,” he said. “It’s a chance for me to put my stamp on it, to put my ideas into place. Coach Stone did a good job getting everything in place. We want to keep building the program up. What I’m excited about it is a new foundation has been set, so now it’s time to build something on that foundation.”
Clever has experienced exceptional growth in recent years and the trend figures to continue, thanks in part to Amazon building a distribution center in Republic that will bring 500 jobs. Nearby towns such as Clever surely will benefit from Amazon’s arrival.
More families obviously could mean more Jays.
“(Clever) is still growing,” Genzler said. “On the south side of town they are getting ready to have two new subdivisions. There’s starting to be some spill-over from Republic and Nixa.”
In addition to Ozark, Genzler has coached at Cassville and Monett. He and Tigers head coach Chad Depee came to Ozark from Monett in 2015.
Depee and Genzler led Monett to two Class 2 state semifinal appearances. They guided Ozark to a 27-37 record the past six seasons, including a 6-5 mark last fall.
Genzler was a junior in high school at Republic when he first met Depee.
“My senior year at Republic, I was his teacher’s aide,” Genzler said. “I was a volunteer coach while he was on staff at Republic. He was a big part of why we moved to Ozark. I’ve looked up to him as a big brother.
“This is bittersweet,” he added. “It’s hard to leave Ozark. I’ve built a lot of good relationships with the kids and knowing coach Depee as long as I have, it will be tough leaving him. It will be different next year on that first Friday night when he won’t be there with me.”
Genzler added he treasures the memories he has of the Ozark players he coached.
“The kids have been awesome and a blast to work with,” he said. “Memory-wise, beating Webb City (in 2016) ranks right up there at the top. I think we’re still the only one in the east (within the COC) who has done it. We had a couple other big-time wins against the west schools. That night against Webb City when we were on the bus getting ready to leave, we were joking that we better get out of there before they change their minds that we won.”
Genzler feels Depee has him ready for the jump from assistant to head coach.
“He’s helped me prepare myself for this,” Genzler said. “He’s really good at what he does and is such a good guy. He’s one of the best in the business. I believe in what he does. We made the jump to Ozark to continue to coach together and I’m glad I did.
“I used to tell Chad that I’ll coach football and let him handle all the things a head coach has to do,” he added. “Now, I’m starting to get a small glimpse of what he has had to deal with. My phone has gotten a lot busier.”
Looking ahead, Genzler is anxious to find an offensive coordinator.
“If I would try to switch to coaching offense that would be a mistake,” he said. “I would like to continue to lead the defense and find the right hire to run the offense.”
