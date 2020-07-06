In what is an unprecedented announcement in an unprecedented global pandemic, the Christian County Health Department confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents in a single day.
The health department announced the return of 13 positive PCR tests, which are conducted with nasal swabs. Eight of the new cases are linked to previously existing cases in Christian County residents. Two of the new cases are not linked to any existing COVID-19-positive persons, and so they are considered to be the result of community spread.
The Christian County Health Department is investigating three of the newest cases as of an announcement made at about 6:30 p.m. on July 6.
Thirty-three cases of COVID-19 are considered active in Christian County, and those patients are being monitored. Christian County has now had 64 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed through PCR testing, plus seven additional cases considered probable by antibody testing, for a total report of 71 cases.
"The health department would like to remind residents that COVID-19 is still circulation in our community," the health department reported in a press release. "The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus."
Public health officials recommend all Christian County residents practice social distancing while out in public areas, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other persons who do not live in their immediate household. The health department also recommends everyone practice good hand hygeine, avoid crowds or mass gatherings, and wear a face mask or other covering of the nose and mouth if social distancing is not possible.
On May 22, Christian County's active case count fell to a low of two active cases. At that time, there had been 23 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents. Six weeks later, the health department reports 33 active cases and 71 Christian County residents with COVID-19 positive tests since mid-March.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you experience the following symptoms:
-Fever or chills
-Cough
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of smell or sense of taste
-Sore throat
-Congestion or a runny nose
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Diarrhea
In order to reduce the further spread of COVID-19, the Christian County Health Department asks persons who feel sick or experience symptoms to stay at home and call a physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.