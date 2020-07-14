Newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced on July 13 bring the active number of novel coronavirus cases among Christian County residents up to an active case count of 72.
An active case of COVID-19 is one that is considered to be ongoing, whether a patient is being treated in isolation at home or seeking treatment in a hospital.
The Christian County Health Department announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed on July 13, bringing Christian County’s cumulative case count to 120 total cases, 110 of which are confirmed to be COVID-19 through PCR (nasal swab) tests, and 10 of which are classified as “probable” cases in patients who had blood tests that showed coronavirus-fighting antibodies present in their bloodstreams.
The Christian County Health Department reported 64 cases from July 2 to July 13, which Christian County Health Department director Karen Peak said puts a strain on resources and staffing.
“We have been overwhelmed with what’s going on with this,” Peak said. “Everybody is tired of COVID. We’re back to business and everybody is going back to business, doing whatever they want to do.”
Each time a Christian County resident is diagnosed with COVID-19, the health department performs an investigation to determine who that patient came into contact with and who may be at an elevated risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“We have two nurses at our health department do all of these case investigations. As of last week, we came to a point where our resources are exhausted,” Peak said. “It’s very time-consuming.”
COVID-19 is an illness caused by a virus that spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets, small amounts of fluid expelled from the lungs that enter the body through mucous membranes, such as the nose, mouth and eyes. Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from severe to mild. Some persons who contract COVID-19 show no symptoms at all.
Older adults and persons with serious underlying medical conditions, especially respiratory conditions, are at higher risk for more severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, a new loss of taste or smell, congestion or a runny nose. Anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 should stay at home, avoid contact with other people and call a physician to schedule an evaluation.
The Christian County Health Department recommends everyone practice social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet of space between themselves and other persons, when in public places, wear a face mask or face covering if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene and hand sanitization and avoid crowds and large gatherings.
