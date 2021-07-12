Christian County building maintenance supervisor Richard Teague was cool under pressure. He said the act of pulling a 100-year-old time capsule from the wall of the Christian County Historic Courthouse was more cathartic than it was a nerve-wracking test.
Teague has been working for months to determine the best course of action for removing a time capsule placed on the northeast corner of the courthouse in 1920.
"I've been working on this for months. It wasn't stressful at all. It was almost a relief," Teague said. "But everybody was excited."
The first challenge was finding the time capsule without tearing up the entire courthouse in the process. Hambey Construction donated some time, labor and materials to find the time capsule. Workers used a concrete scanner to detect a void in the northeast corner wall, behind the block that bears the insignia of the Freemasons.
"Structural engineers came out, and the original plan was to pull the block from the outside of the building. That wasn't really feasible, and there were a lot of concerns about the integrity of that corner, so we ended up going from the inside," Teague said.
That meant workers needed to tear up part of the wall inside Christian County Recorder of Deeds Kelly Hall's office. A structural engineer supervised as construction workers spent a total of nine hours carefully working to remove just enough material to pull the time capsule, a copper box, from a cavity in the wall.
Teague found a small hole in one corner of the copper box caused by damage. Using a pair of tin snips, he cut away the top side of the container. The county commissioners and some elected officials looked on as Teague cut into the box.
"Then no one was allowed to touch it," Teague said.
Teague said he was careful not to shake the box or touch any of the contents as he worked.
"We had to be careful not to damage anything we didn't want damaged. Once it was removed, I took it and locked it in a refrigerator as instructed by the state," Teague said with a slight chuckle. "That's to prevent any mold growth from fresh air hitting it, if there is moisture on it."
With the time capsule locked safely in a refrigerator, Teague turned it over to some trained professionals.
The Missouri State Archives are based out of the Missouri Secretary of State's Office. The Archives have a team of conservators who specialize in preserving old documents and artifacts, and the team works specifically with time capsules. Three conservators came from the office in Jefferson City to Ozark to assist in preserving the materials from the Christian County time capsule, and identifying and documenting each item in an inventory list.
Field Archivist Leslie James predominantly works for the Secretary of State's Office in southwest Missouri. She explained what she and the conservators were doing as they carefully handled each item taken from the time capsule in a makeshift workspace on the first floor of the Christian County Historic Courthouse. Overall, James said the time capsule from 1920 was in good shape.
"There was a little mold, so we're cleaning that off," James said.
Along with some mold and mildew, a hungry pest got into the time capsule.
"Actually, one item had insect damage. We did find that there were some really tiny holes in the corners, so somebody got in there and had a little bit of a feast, but luckily only nibbled on one thing," James said.
Metal items stand a better chance of living through the passage of a century, but a good deal of paper inside the Ozark time capsule lived through the 100 years' time.
"We found quite a few coins and medallions so far, and they have a reference on who donated them. We did have a Bible that they're working on, and a Masonic manual," James said.
The Masonic book's presence makes sense, as the cornerstone under which the time capsule was placed bears the insignia of the Masonic Square and Compass.
Coins, medallions, documents and books were stored inside housings that the conservators constructed in order to protect the items. The Christian County Commission will oversee the commemoration of the time capsule items from 1920. Teague shared that plans are being made to one day have public displays inside the Christian County Historic Courthouse.
Teague is also part of the courthouse staff joining with the Christian County Historical Society to create a 2021 time capsule that will be placed later this year. It won't be placed on the northeast cornerstone. Instead, a new time capsule will be sealed in an interior wall in the courthouse.
