Oct. 30-31
MASQUERADE BALL
Adventure awaits at Chateau Charmant in Fordland, where owners Robert and Bonnie Palmer host a masquerade ball on two consecutive nights starting at 7 p.m. The event is a benefit for Make-A-Wish. The castle’s great hall will be open for dancing. The event is catered and costs $40 per person. You can find out more at http://www.castleshire.org/events.html.
Oct. 31
KICK OR TREAT
U.S. Baseball Park of Ozark hosts a trunk or treat event and kickball tournament that begins at 3 p.m. There will be a live bank, N2Deep, and a $5 entry fee for the kickball tournament with proceeds going to On Angels Wings. The concession stand will be open, and the trunk or treat event in the parking lot is free to attend. For more information, find U.S. Baseball Park on Facebook or go to http://theusbaseball.com.
Oct. 31
TRUNK OR TREAT
Downtown Ozark hosts trick or treaters from 5:30-8 p.m., offering families the chance to enjoy a safe and fun Halloween. The Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Protection District and other emergency responders will host guests at the police station, offering kids a chance to see emergency vehicles up close. There will be prizes for the best trunk decorations, and guests may enjoy free hot dogs, chips and soda downtown on the square while supplies last.
