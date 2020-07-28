Mondays have become a day for benchmark announcements at the Christian County Health Department when it comes to COVID-19.
On July 27, the health department announced 30 new COVID-19 cases, passing the previous single-day benchmark of 28. The number of patients under health department observation climbed from 90 to 100, which also means that 20 Christian County residents have moved out of health department observation and entered the novel coronavirus’ recovery phase.
Christian County now reports a cumulative total of 241 cases since March 18, and 225 of those cases are confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. The PCR test is done with a nasal swab procedure, and is used to determine if the patient has active viral RNA for the SARS-CoV-2 virus present in their nose and throat.
A case is classified as "probable" when a patient undergoes antibody testing through the use of a blood draw. Christian County has documented 16 probable cases as of July 27. Antibody testing looks for antibodies in the blood, and is considered to be a less reliable COVID-19 test because it detects antibodies for all coronaviruses, not specifically COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness or breath or difficulty breathing and coughing. Symptoms may also include chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, loss or taste or smell, a runny nose, nausea or diarrhea, according to the Christian County Health Department.
Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and isolate themselves from others, taking all precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others. They should first call their primary care provider to schedule an evaluation.
COVID-19 guidelines
Facts are taken from research resources including the Mayo Clinic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, CoxHealth and Mercy.
For healthy people
-Avoid contact with persons who are sick.
-If you feel sick, stay at home.
-Wash your hands often, using soap and warm water and spending at least 20 seconds washing each time.
-To the best extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places. Use a tissue or a sleeve to cover your hand. If you must touch a high-touch surface or item (such as door handles, pin pads, elevator buttons or handrails), wash your hands afterwards.
-Avoid crowds, especially in poorly-ventilated areas.
-Clean or disinfect your home to remove germs. Frequently clean items and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Symptoms of COVID-19
Common signs: fever, cough, fatigue
Other symptoms: shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headache, chest pain
When to see a doctor
Seek immediate medical help if you have trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, blue lips or face. Contact your doctor or clinic for guidance.
Complications
Most people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms. However, the disease can cause severe medical complications in some patients, including death. Complications may include:
-Pneumonia or trouble breathing
-Multiple organ failure
-Heart problems
-Blood clots
-Acute kidney injury
-Additional viral and/or bacterial infections
