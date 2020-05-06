According to the Christian County Health Department, 17 of the 21 residents of Christian County who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus are considered “recovered” by the health care professionals who treated them.
The 17 patients who have made recoveries have been released from home quarantine and isolation.
Christian County Health Department Administrator Karen Peak acknowledged that many residents of Ozark, Nixa and the communities beyond have been frustrated by stay-at-home orders that recently expired. As of May 4, businesses in Christian County are reopening to the public, but many are still limited in what they can do while still observing Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Health Department staffers warn that as more businesses open and more Christian County residents move about their community, there could be more COVID-19 diagnoses if the virus spreads. That’s why they are warning everyone to take some precautions and follow guidelines from the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The guidelines include:
-Practice careful social distancing (6 feet of distance between you and other individuals who are not from the same household).
-Consider wearing a face mask while in public.
-Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds each time, and wash frequently.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
-Avoid close contact with persons who are sick.
-If you feel sick or experienced symptoms associated with COVID-19, stay home and contact your primary care provider or physician.
Peak said that some Christian County residents are also concerned about the whereabouts of the patients from Christian County who have or had COVID-19.
“Please keep in mind that the information that we are allowed to release is very limited. Case location, other than county, is information we are not allowed to release unless there is potential for community exposure,” Peak said in a press release. “If we find that community exposure has occurred, then please be assured that we will be allowed to release locations where a case has visited.”
As of May 5, there were 8,916 documented cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. There have now been more than 100,000 tests for COVID-19 conducted by public and private laboratories across the state. A total of 377 deaths from the novel coronavirus have been documented in Missouri.
