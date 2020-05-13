Impact 100 Ozark, a women’s philanthropic group, is seeks applications to fund worthy local projects with significant grants that will make an impact on the overall quality of life in eastern Christian County.
The organization, which started in Ozark in 2016, empowers women to dramatically improve lives by collectively funding significant grants that make lasting impacts in and around Ozark. Since 2017, they have given away $152,200 to local charitable efforts. A record of this funding can be found on the group’s website at http://www.impact100ozark.com.
This year, Impact 100 Ozark will give away three grants totaling $50,000, broken up into one grant of $30,000 and two grants of $10,000.
The deadline for grant applications is May 31, with finalists to be determined by July 31.
The final determination of the three grant awards will occur at the Impact 100 Ozark Annual Awards Celebration on Sept. 10, when finalists will make presentations to the Impact 100 Ozark membership prior to the group voting for the three award recipients. The event Sept. 10 is a members-only event for the purpose of selecting the 2020 grant recipients.
Membership is based on those women who contributed $500 or more to Impact 100 Ozark during the calendar year of 2019.
Impact 100 Ozark encourages 501(c)(3) organizations, as well as school districts, government entities, or churches that serve the eastern Christian County area to apply. If you have questions about this grant program, you may inquire by email at grants.impact.ozark@gmail.com.
The grant application is an online process through the website of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) at http://www.cfozarks.org. Anyone with technical questions about the online grant request may call CFO at (417) 864-6199.
Impact 100 Ozark also seeks new members during the calendar year of 2020 to provide grants that will be awarded later in 2021. For membership information, see the group’s website or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.