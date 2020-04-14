Eight of the 18 Christian County residents stricken with the COVID-19 virus are now considered to have recovered, according to the Christian County Health Department.
According to the health department, some of the remaining 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been free of symptoms, but have not yet met the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be classified as “recovered” as of April 14.
Christian County recorded documented cases of COVID-19 in Ozark, Nixa and Sparta. There has not been a new case of COVID-19 in Christian County since April 10. It has been 24 days since public health officials put out a warning to general public about places where a COVID-19 patient had traveled and eaten in Ozark.
“In some rare cases, it is necessary to share normally protected information related to the investigation for the purpose of protecting the public. Such decisions are not made lightly, and the CCHD utilizes the guidance of our state and federal public health partners as well as the latest epidemiological findings to come to a reasoned conclusion about necessity,” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu explained in a press release.
The recoveries and the lack of increases in positive tests are both good signs, but Bilyeu advises against letting down our guards.
“We must all assume that we could be infected by any person we encounter and any home or business we enter,” Bilyeu said. “Everyone must physically distance themselves and continue to practice thorough hand-washing techniques.”
Statewide, Missouri has experienced 110 deaths directly linked to the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases in Missouri reached 4,160 as of April 13. The death toll rose from 53 to 110 in a week.
There have been more than 45,200 people tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.
Each new diagnosis creates the possibility that a patient will require hospitalization, up to intensive care and use of a ventilator to help them breathe. In Missouri, about 23.13 percent of the people confirmed to have the coronavirus are hospitalized. The remainder are quarantined in their homes.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said that state health officials are continuing to watch hospitals for capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
“The next thing we look at very closely, as the governor said, is our number of hospital beds and our number of ICU beds, because usually that lags about a week to two behind,” Williams said.
A statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri began April 6, and is scheduled to last until 11:59 p.m. April 24. Christian County, Ozark and Nixa have been under local stay-at-home orders since March 26.
