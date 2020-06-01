The Midwest Nationals will debut their expansion to three teams in the Show-Me Collegiate Summer League, while featuring rosters representing 31 colleges.
From a local perspective, the Nationals’ Blue roster includes Nixa grads Luke Hauswirth and Brett Hammit and Ozark grad Chuck Hill, the Red roster includes includes Ozark grads Carson Shaver, Dylan Frandsen and Blake Mozley and Nixa grad Kinson Michel, Brandon Teter and Jake Uber and the White Roster includes Ozark grads Mason Foley, Jake Skaggs and Skout Lave.
Shaver, Mozley,and Hauswirth were named to the All-Show-Me Team last summer.
Shaver led the circuit with 24 RBIs while hitting .320. Mozley was third in the batting race with a .336 batting mark.
Hauswirth was 3-0 with a 1.97 ERA in five starts.
Other notables on the Nationals’ rosters include Springfield Catholic grad Will Duff, of Vanderbilt, Glendale grad Ty Wilmsmeyer, of Mizzou, Kickapoo grad Mason Auer, of San Jacinto (Texas), Bolivar grad Connor Sechler, of Drury and Rogersville grad Reed Metz, of Tennessee.
Show-Me League action gets under way tonight, with a double-header matching the Springfield Cobras against the Ozark Wild at 5 p.m. and the Nationals’ Red Team facing the Nationals’ Blue Team to follow.
