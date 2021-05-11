Former Nixa standout second baseman Kinson Michel predicted after his final game as an Eagle two years ago that his youngest brother, Rylan, was a prospect to keep an eye on.
“I don’t know if he’ll throw harder than me. But he’ll run faster and hit harder,” Kinson said of Rylan, who was a seventh-grader at the time.
Fast forward two years and the younger Michel is living up to his brother’s projection as a freshmen phenom.
Michel collected four hits, drove in three runs and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in Nixa’s 6-5, nine-inning ‘Senior Night’ victory over Carl Junction on Monday.
Michel has locked down the Eagles’ starting job in right field the past two weeks and appears on his way to a rapid ascent in their batting order.
“I had a night,” Michel said after his breakout performance. “Everybody has their nights. Jaret (Nelson) has had plenty of nights. Sometimes I’m on and sometimes off. Tonight, I was definitely on. I want to keep this confidence level. It’s amazingly high right now.”
The 5-foot-8, 130-pound Michel belted two triples in the spacious left-center gap at U.S. Baseball Park that possibly would have been home runs at many fields. That included his RBI-triple in the ninth inning that tied the contest at 5-all.
On a night in which the Nixa lineup combined to strike out 14 times, Michel hit line drive after line drive.
“I’m not very big, so I try to have fast hands,” Michel said. “Fast hands are going to make up for not being very big. I’ve stuck with that (philosophy) my whole life.
“I hit with (former Parkview star and Texas Rangers outfielder) Jason Hart a lot,” he added. “I haven’t been with him super long. But he has improved my game.”
Since being inserted in the Eagles’ lineup as a sub in their loss to Ozark two weeks ago, Michel has been shown he belongs.
“I had heard about him being pretty good, but I wanted to see it first-hand,” outfielder Alek Sullivan said. “He’s definitely proven himself as being one of the most elite athletes on our team. Rylan has been impressive since since day one.”
“He’s getting it done,” outfielder Sam Russo said. “He’s on a hot streak.”
Nixa’s outfielders combined for nine hits and three walks.
“We had a solid performance,” Sullivan said. “The outfield was locked down.”
After Carl Junction scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, Sullivan led off the bottom of the inning with a double.
“I think that was huge for momentum. We needed it,” said Sullivan, who had an RBI-single in the first. “I got down in the count and needed to make contact. I found a way to get on. You have to pass the bat and that’s what I did.”
Michel followed with his second triple on the night to score Sullivan.
“I was thinking, ‘If we get those two on, we’re going to find a way to win,” Russo said.
On the ensuing wild pitch that plated Michel, Nixa coach Jason Daugherty initially told him to stay put. But Michel bolted home and scored easily.
“I saw the ball go past his glove and coach Daugherty was saying, ‘Don’t go, don’t go,’” Michel said. “But I saw the catcher looking around because he couldn’t find the ball. I thought, ‘I got this.’ I tried to take advantage of the situation and it worked out.”
Daugherty later told him he was glad he raced home.
Michel’s hitting heroics more than made up for a bit of a misplay he had in right. With Nixa and starting pitcher Isaac Mitchell leading 4-2 and two outs in the sixth, Michel made a diving attempt at a line drive. The ball got past him, making for a two-run inside-the-park home run.
“I missed it by a quarter of an inch,” Michel said. “That’s two runs on ‘Ice’ that shouldn’t have happened.”
“He barely missed it,” Russo said. “I told him, ‘It’s a little hiccup, just move on.’ I’m proud of him.”
Michel is living a dream by wearing a Nixa uniform.
“I came to all of Kinson’s games when he played high school ball,” Michel said. “I was so amazed by what he would do. I wanted to follow in his footsteps.
“My main goal this year was to be an everyday varsity player,” he added. “I’ve worked for this my entire life and want to carry on to college. I just want to play. Whenever I first came up to the varsity, I was extremely nervous because they’re all bigger and stronger than me. But I think I’ve adapted well and it’s helped with the influence they have had on me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.