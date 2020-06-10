The Ozark Board of Education welcomed back three returning members following the June 2 election.
Incumbents Tom Bass, Jeff Laney and Shane Nelson were sworn in to start their next terms on the board at a meeting June 9. All three ran uncontested in the municipal elections originally slated for April 7.
Laney, the outgoing president, then passed on his duties to Aaron Johns, who the board voted to serve as president for the 2020-21 school year. The Ozark Board of Education has a rotation system so that officer duties are shared.
“It’s a pleasure to take over the helm and follow in the footsteps of the previous great presidents that we’ve had as a board,” Johns said. “I’m looking forward to working with the board as we move forward with the Innovation Center. My goal is to continue to keep our students and staff a top priority, be transparent, and listen to the Ozark community, because they are our backbone for the growth of our school.”
Johns has been a school board member for 12 years and is a 1982 Ozark High School graduate.
Bass will serve as vice president.
The board reorganization comes just a week after voters approved the school district’s $26.5 million no tax increase bond issue. “Operation Renovate and Innovate,” will allow the opening of the Ozark Innovation Center at what was once the FASCO plant on West Jackson Street, and also allow for the expansion of Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center.
The district’s central offices have been moved from the Tiger Paw campus to the Innovation Center campus in what is now industrial space reclaimed for offices.
“It’s great having the experience of these three community members on the board and to continue the momentum of Operation Renovate and Innovate,” Ozark Superintendent Chris Bauman said. “We’re excited to move forward with our long range plan that will impact every current and future Ozark student.”
