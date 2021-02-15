Ozark’s march to the 11th District championship in the program’s history and the Tigers having five individual District champions crowned was a dream outcome for 138-pound champ Braxton Strick.
“It met my expectations and more,” Strick said after Ozark edged Carthage 181.5-177 for the Class 4 District 5 team title Saturday. “It was a crazy atmosphere for the finals round, it was great.
“The day went above and beyond what I thought it would be,” he added. “Now, I think we can do even more.”
The Tigers have 10 Sectional qualifiers. State berths will be on the line in two weeks, with Ozark serving as host again.
The list of Ozark District champions includes Strick (39-0), Elijah Maskrod (36-11) at 132, Clayton Moison (14-1) at 152, Riley Newsom (33-9) at 160 and Hunter Tennison (45-0) at 285.
Runners-up were Jordan Hurst (32-12) at 126, Brock Sundlie (26-130 at 145 and Harper Kissee (21-22) at 182. Taking third was Thomas Rushing (36-11) at 170 and finishing fourth was Luke Hulse (18-29) at 220.
Ozark coach Tod Sundlie savored the moment.
“Not every year do you get this opportunity. I’m glad we took advantage of it,” Sundlie said. “This a fun group to coach. They’re a tight bunch. They have bought into (the team aspect) since day one.”
Strick and Tennison stayed perfect in dominant fashion. The District had one other unbeaten entering the finals round, but Republic’s Connor Sandridge (29-1) was pinned by Kickapoo’s Tai Koyama at 160.
“It’s the post-season, anything can happen to anybody,” Strick said. “It’s a clean slate. Records don’t matter. Anybody can be beat. Nothing is a given. You’ve got to fight to win every match.”
Strick picked up a pair of pins and downed Carthage’s Eli Sneed 6-1 in the final. Strick outscored his three opponents by a combined 23-2 margin. Both of the escapes against him he allowed in an effort to pick up more points or a pin.
“I was going to try to go for a major (against Sneed). But I ran out of time, so I rode out the last :15 on top,” Strick said.
Strick added he feels keeping opponents from an escape is among his strengths.
“It depends on how I’m doing that day and how big my opponent is,” he said. “Most of the time, I think I’m pretty good at it.”
Maskrod edged Carthage’s Dagan Sappington 3-0 in the 132 final. Sappington won 4-2 in their regular-season meeting.
“I knew how to wrestle him and knew if I wrestled smart, I could win,” Maskrod said. “I couldn’t make mistakes.”
Maskrod will be looking to qualify for State for the third straight season and Moison is going for his fourth State berth.
“Today went as planned. Now, I’m ready for Sectionals,” Moison said. “There will be more competition there. I feel good going into it.”
Ozark’s previous District championship seasons included 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2019 and 2018.
