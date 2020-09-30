Every dollar donated provides about 5 pounds of food.
September is Hunger Action Month, but in Christian County, it stretches into October in 2020 because of a dueling pair of food drives leading up to Ozark and Nixa playing high school football in the Backyard Brawl game.
When the Nixa Eagles face the Ozark Tigers in high school football at Ozark’s Tiger Stadium, we will learn which city was more generous in donating to the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. The big winner? Least Of These food pantry, which is now serving a record number of more than 900 clients per month.
Student groups, most notably the cheerleading squads, take part in dueling “Can the Eagles” and “Can the Tigers” food drives each season. Because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Christian County, Least Of These faces a greater demand for help than it ever has.
If you would like to donate, visit http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org/donate.
The food pantry does not receive any state or federal government subsidies. It operates solely on donations from Christian County residents, businesses, church groups and civic organizations. Least Of These can use its partnerships with other food distributors in Missouri to stretch $1 into $10 worth of food
Least Of These depends heavily on volunteers, but some of its most loyal and experienced volunteers are ages 65 and older, making them statistically more susceptible to contracting the COVID-19 virus through community spread. Some Least Of These volunteers won’t be back at the food pantry until conditions improve.
In the first six months of 2020, Least Of These distributed 660,971 pounds of food. The pantry served 4,966 families in Christian County, or a total of more than 13,000 residents. Christian County’s estimated population as of July 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, was more than 88,500.
According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the unemployment rate for Christian County in July 2020 was 5.7 percent, with 1,751 new claims. While unemployment is not necessarily tied to food insecurity, it coincides with a rising number of people reaching out to Least Of These in effort to qualify for food assistance.
Christian County residents who are in need of food assistance should complete a client application online at http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org. Once the application is completed, a volunteer will contact them to set up an appointment to pick up their food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.