The number of active cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents rose to 17 with a pair of diagnoses announced July 1.
The Christian County Health Department confirmed that two new active cases were added to the tally on the first day of July, bringing Christian County's total number of residents diagnosed with COVID-19 to 54 since March 18.
In the past month, from June 2 to July 1, Christian County documented 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus, doubling the overall tally that started when Missouri had its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 7.
One of the newest cases is the result of what state and federal health officials refer to as "community spread" which means the patient is not linked to an immediate friend or family member who also had the virus. Christian County's 54th case of COVID-19 is linked to a patient's family member, making it more traceable.
"Christian County Health Department would like to remind citizens that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus," a statement from the health department issued July 1 reads.
In order to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the health department recommends that you:
· Wash your hands frequently.
· Avoid touching your face.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Practice social distancing.
· Avoid situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places.
· Cover your mouth and nose with a face mask or other face covering during instances where social distancing is not possible.
· Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
· Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces.
· Stay home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention.
A total of 48 of the coronavirus cases in Christian County have been confirmed through nasal swab (PCR) testing.
On May 22, Christian County's active case count fell to a low of two active cases. At that time, there had been 23 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents. Five and a half weeks later, the health department reported 17 active cases and 54 Christian County residents with COVID-19 positive tests since mid-March.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you experience the following symptoms:
-Fever or chills
-Cough
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of smell or sense of taste
-Sore throat
-Congestion or a runny nose
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Diarrhea
In order to reduce the further spread of COVID-19, the Christian County Health Department asks persons who feel sick or experience symptoms to stay at home and call a physician.
The health department recommends everyone continue to practice social distancing guidelines, keeping at least 6 feet of space between themselves and others, practice good hand hygiene, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and continuing to wear a face mask or face covering while in public areas around other people.
