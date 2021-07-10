Carson Shaver is back doing his usual thing by pounding Show-Me Collegiate League pitching for the third straight summer.
But the Ozark grad is quick to relate he is a changed player, having gone through struggles during his freshman season at Drury like he had never experienced before. He batted .169 while making 25 starts behind the plate.
“I had a rough spring,” said Shaver, who is playing for the Midwest Nationals at U.S. Baseball Park this summer. “It was a long season for me. The game is very humbling. You'll be doing real well and then all of a sudden you'll hit a slump. Sometimes, you start pressing. I remember going home a few times and thinking I was done.”
With three years of college ball still remaining, Shaver was mindful of the lessons he was learning, albeit the hard way. Not taking any future success for granted, he gained motivation he feels will help him get back on track.
“It was nice to battle some adversity,” he said. “It was good for me because I've never had to go through that before. I saw more mental improvement, as far as being mentally tougher, after going through adversity at the plate.”
Shaver, who transferred to Drury after a red-shirt season at Missouri State, points out there are enough NCAA D-II pitchers who are just as formidable as some D-I pitchers.
“There were some really good arms we faced this year,” he said. “There are pitchers at the D-II level who are just as good as D-I. I honestly did not have a lot of trouble with the velocity. I enjoy hitting off higher velocity. But the breaking stuff will get me if I'm not being disciplined.”
Through his struggles, Shaver received confirmation he made the right choice by deciding on Drury.
“I love it there,” he said. “I’ve built some really good bonds within the team. I feel like it's a team full of brothers who have each other's back. The intangible stuff I acquired throughout the year from my teammates and coaches was good for me. I had some good knowledge passed down to me.”
During Show-Me League play, Shaver has been comparing notes with former Ozark teammates and opponents. He’s found the updates on their college careers to share some similarities with his own.
“Some of them have been going through the same struggles and some are doing well,” he said. “It's exciting to hear their stories and how they are doing.”
Shaver is hitting .429 with six RBIs for the Nationals. He has three doubles and a triple.
Two years ago, he topped the Show-Me League with 24 RBIs and batted .320.
Off the field, he’s interning this summer for his father’s car warranty business.
“I've liked sticking around here to play in the summer,” Shaver said. “I've really enjoyed playing at home and I get to reunite with all my buddies.
“I’ve been going back to some fundamental stuff, putting the bat on the ball and hitting the ball hard. Things are working out,” he added. “Building your confidence is so important. If you don't have that, you’s going to keep getting out. You have to know you're going to succeed.”
