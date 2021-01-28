LEBANON — Nixa’s Peyton Moore dropped his first match on the season Tuesday during the Eagles’ 51-19 defeat at Lebanon.
At 120 pounds, Moore (27-1) fell 7-2 to Canon Roark (35-3). It was the first meeting between Moore (27-1), a junior, and Roark (35-3), a freshman who won an Ozark Conference Tournament championship last weekend.
Nixa’s winners were Zan Fugitt at 113, Deagan Fugitt at 126, Avry Rutherford at 182 and John Gholson at 285.
Zan Fugitt upped his record to 26-1 and ran his winning streak to 17 by pinning Quentin Long in 2:55.
Deagan Fugitt improved to 24-5 with a 15-1 whipping of Davis Joiner.
Rutherford posted a 4-2 win against Presley Cottongim.
Gholson put Zachary Smith on his back in 1:01 to go to 24-2.
Nixa is at the COC Tournament this weekend.
Lebanon 51, Nixa 19
106: Andrew Bowling (LEBANON) over Trenton Sanders (NIXA) (Fall 1:07) 113: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over Quentin Long (LEBANON) (Fall 2:55) 120: Canon Roark (LEBANON) over Peyton Moore (NIXA) (Dec 7-2) 126: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Davis Joiner (LEBANON) (MD 15-1) 132: Cole Patton (LEBANON) over Nate Brower (NIXA) (Fall 0:52) 138: Robert Garner (LEBANON) over Cole Crahan (NIXA) (MD 14-5) 145: Bo Rosen (LEBANON) over Dylan Carter (NIXA) (Fall 4:32) 152: Elijah Arl (LEBANON) over Alexander Bewley (NIXA) (Fall 0:26) 160: Cade Muscia (LEBANON) over Logan Elmer (NIXA) (Fall 1:35) 170: Colt Adkins (LEBANON) over Porter Osborne (NIXA) (Fall 2:13) 182: Avry Rutherford (NIXA) over Presley Cottongim (LEBANON) (Dec 4-2) 195: Jake Henson (LEBANON) over Michael Turner (NIXA) (TF 15-0 2:50) 220: Jayden Hubler (LEBANON) over Charles Speake (NIXA) (Dec 5-4) 285: John Gholson (NIXA) over Zachary Smith (LEBANON) (Fall 1:01)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.