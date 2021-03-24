When Garrett Dotson looks back on his bid for a no-hitter Tuesday, rather than dwell on the dribbler that cost him a no-hitter he’s going to recall Ozark’s gloves and arms that supported him.
“I’m going to remember the defense behind me working hard, I appreciated that a lot,” Dotson said. I owe it all to our defense. I'm just happy to get a win and excited to see where we go from here.”
The hope is Dotson set a tone for Ozark’s pitchers to follow while firing a one-hitter in the Tigers’ 5-0 home-opening triumph versus Parkview.
Dotson threw no-hit ball for 6.2 innings, before the Vikings’ Zane England hit a slow ground ball down the third-base line that he easily beat out for an infield single.
“It was a curve ball in on him and he got his hands on it,” Dotson said. “I was hoping it would go foul. But it was hit in a lucky spot.”
The grounder was hit just hard enough that it didn’t slow down and roll foul.
“I probably could have done a better job reading it,” third baseman Brody Baumann said about whether or not to let the ball roll to see if it would go foul. “I didn’t have a chance for a play. Kind of a bummer.”
“It shows how hard it is to get a no-hitter,” coach Justin Sundlie said after his first win at the helm of the Tigers. “(Center fielder Devyn Wright) made a diving catch to save the no-hitter in the fifth and we had a couple good plays on ground balls.”
It was ironic that a ground ball cost Dotson his no-hitter, considering all the groundouts he induced.
“Going into it, I was telling the guys I was going to try to pound the zone and let them hit ground balls and let the defense work,” Dotson said. “Luckily, that’s what I got to do. There were a lot balls hit that we made plays on. My third baseman had a great night and Devyn’s catch was awesome.”
“Garrett’s effort was great,” shortstop Holden Sabor said. “His curve ball and fast ball were working and he was spotting up well. It was great to play behind him.”
“People like playing behind a guy like that,” Sundlie said. “He’s going to throw strikes, they’re going to hit the ball and we’re going to play the game. He’s got good enough stuff that if he’s moving the ball around and mixing up his pitches, he’s going to get a lot of ground balls. Since he’s always around the zone, umpires like that, too. Every once in a while he’ll be able to nibble a little bit farther off the plate than some pitchers. They might give him a strike they won’t give to someone else.”
Following baseball etiquette, the Tigers didn’t mention a word about the no-hitter to Dotson during the game.
“I tried not to think about it and luckily the guys didn’t say anything about it in the dugout,” Dotson said. “I tried to keep it out of my head. I was checking my charts and seeing where the pitches were.”
“After the first couple of innings, I was thinking, ‘He’s got a chance,’” Baumann said. “The best thing to do is not think about it, just let the game play and have fun with it.”
Two years ago, Ozark pitchers didn’t have much fun while struggling mightily to throw strikes.
“(Former coach Mike Essick) used to say the best pitch to throw is a strike. I took that to heart,” Dotson said. “We don’t need to overpower hitters, we just need to throw strikes.
“I actually wasn’t feeling so good in the bullpen before the game,” he added. “My off-speed pitches weren’t feeling amazing. Luckily, though, I zoned in during the game. I had to take a little off of my fast ball and set it down the middle to let them hit it.”
“Throwing strikes is a big part of what we want to do,” said Sabor, the Tigers’ projected closer. “Two years ago, that derailed us completely. We’re focused on attacking hitters with strikes.”
Dotson struck out 10 while throwing a first-pitch strike to 16 batters. His pitch count was 81.
“We put a lot of work in during the pre-season,” Dotson said. “The band-work and arm-care we have done has helped a lot. Usually at this time in past seasons, my arm would be hurting a lot.”
Sundlie noted Dotson was a popular choice to pitch the home-opener.
“Everything he gets he deserves,” Sundlie said. “There isn’t a kid who works harder than that guy and there isn’t a kid in our dugout who isn’t cheering for him to do well. If we had captains, he’d be one no doubt.”
Ozark (1-1) plated three runs in the first and one in the second and sixth. Sabor and catcher Colton Casteel each had two hits and Baumann provided an RBI-single as part of the Tigers’ seven-hit attack.
Ozark 4, Parkview 0
Parkview 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Ozark 310 010 x - 5 7 1
WP - Dotson. LP - Viviano.
