Jaret Nelson prides himself as a protege of a former Nixa player from the not-too-distant past. Although the two don’t share many physical characteristics, they exhibit a similar playing style.
“He's got a strong motor, he’s constantly going,” Eagles coach Jay Osborne said of Nelson.
With such a description of one of his players, Osborne also could have been referring to 2020 Nixa grad Evann Long, a defensive dynamo for the Eagles the past two seasons.
Nelson, a junior, stands 6-foot-4 and Long 5-10, but the former has long looked up to the latter.
“Evann has been my mentor throughout high school,” Nelson said. “He’s always helped me and worked with me on things.”
Nelson hopes to bring the same kind of intensity to Nixa that Long consistently supplied. The Eagles will make their debut at Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday in a matchup that has changed sites and dates due to COVID-19 regulations.
After sitting out last season, Nelson has made his way back to the hardwood. He played basketball with classmates the likes of Colin Ruffin and Colton Berry throughout grade school, middle school and as freshmen.
“I skipped basketball for one year because I wanted to focus on baseball and get stronger,” Nelson said. “I wasn't sure I was going to come back to basketball. Seeing all the guys play who I played with forever, I missed it. With them being on the court and me not being out there with them, it felt off. I wanted to come back and I’m glad I did.
“I'm eager to get back and compete with my teammates again,” he added. “It should be fun.”
A prized prospect as a power-hitting first baseman who earned varsity at-bats late in his freshman year and batted .294, Nelson is considered one of the best athletes at Nixa on the verge of bursting upon the area sports scene.
“He's going to be a big part of our team,” Ruffin said. “He can guard anybody (positions) 1-5. He's big and quick. He's an all-around athlete.”
“He's got to stay out of foul trouble,” Osborne added. “He's really aggressive and a physical player. If we can keep him out of foul trouble, he's going to really help us.”
Nelson reports he’s felt a bit rusty returning to the court, but feels his strengths have stayed with him.
“Certain things like rebounding and running the floor I haven’t had an issue with,” Nelson said. “But I have had to focus on getting my shot back and free throws have always been difficult for me. For the most part, my shooting has been all right. I can knock down a mid-range jumper. But my focus is going to be rebounding.”
Nelson and Berry figure to give the Eagles an edge in physicality and athleticism in the paint against most opponents.
“It's going to be fun working with Berry, with him being 6-6 and 240,” Nelson said. “If I’m not open, Berry will be or vice-versa.”
