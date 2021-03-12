True to form, Ozark coach David Brewer didn't make public that the Lady Tigers' Class 6 District 11 final last week was his final game as their coach, even though he already had made that decision.
"I like to stay under the radar," Brewer has often said about his courtside persona.
Tigers coach Mark Schweitzer actually made the initial announcement that Brewer was resigning. On the Ozark boys basketball team's Twitter account, Schweitzer passed along his respect and congrats for his colleague, while posting that Brewer was resigning from his post.
Brewer confirmed his resignation to the Headliner News on Thursday, adding that he will remain at Ozark as the Lady Tigers' track coach and as a teacher.
Brewer coached Ozark girls hoops for eight seasons, compiling a 133-79 W-L record that included a a 22-win season and Class 5 District 10 championship in 2020. He also coached at Strafford, Winona and Seymour.
Brewer arguably did his best coaching this season. It would be difficult to argue that any team in Christian County improved more during the course of the season than the Lady Tigers. He guided Ozark to an upset of COC co-champion Willard and near-upsets of Republic and Nixa.
“We got there,” Brewer said about the Lady Tigers’ progress. “We had some battles early on what the offense needed to look like. The girls wanted to play a little more free and easy and I wanted a little more structure. We certainly improved defensively. I’ll say this, after Christmas we guarded really well. In conference play, we gave up about 36 points a game. We also started rebounding well. The last few games starting with the Willard game, the offense looked good. We made quite a bit of progress.”
The 52-year-old Brewer has two sons, ages 9 and 11. They factored in his decision to step down from one of his coaching positions.
“They’re starting to get serious about sports and they like all sports,” he said. “There’s a lot of time spent chasing them around. You balance what you do with your family and what you need to do (at work).”
Brewer, who reached the 400-win milestone this season, values the friendships he has around the COC with the likes of Nixa’s Jennifer Perryman, Republic’s Kris Flood and Willard’s J.J. Adamson.
“A lot of people don’t realize in the coaching fraternity most of us are friends,” Brewer said. “We talk about our teams and sometimes I’ll offer what I see with them and (hear) what they see in your team. As coaches, you try to get a feel for things they see that you don’t.”
“David is one of my best friends and one of the best coaches around,” Perryman said. “We’re both basketball junkies and like to play golf. He knows his X’s and O’s. Dave and I have had some battles. It’s challenging (to coach against him), but it makes me a better coach because I really have to dig deep. I think he has had an incredible career.”
Brewer leaves behind an Ozark outfit that loses one senior, Anna Hitt, from this season’s 14-12 team. The Lady Tigers’ junior-varsity was 20-3 this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.