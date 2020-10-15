To a man, Nixa players are confident they will respond favorably to the Eagles’ first loss on the season.
“We’re going to come back and work 10 times harder,” wideout Nate Nixon said following Nixa’s 28-0 defeat at the hands of Webb City last week. “This is an eye opener for us.”
“I’m glad we got to play them,” linebacker Steven Ward said. “They showed us we’ve got a long way to go. We know what we need to work on. We’re going to come back with a different mentality.”
Thanks, in part to COVID-19, Nixa (6-1) still control its own fate in regard to the COC race. Carthage (6-0) currently tops the league and Webb City (6-1 overall and 5-1 in the COC) is third. Carthage and Webb City had their Week Five matchup with each other wiped out due to quarantine efforts at Carthage.
Nixa and Carthage still could very well have a showdown for the COC championship at Carthage in Week Nine. And, of course, the Eagles need to keep winning to improve their standing in Class 6 District 3.
Nixa hosts Carl Junction (3-4) this week.
“Time is not done,” safety Riley Childs said.
Running back Ramone Green stressed the Eagles’ comeback efforts need to begin in practices. He wasn’t satisfied with their intensity during preparation leading up to the Webb City game.
“I don’t think we had the best week of practices,” Green said. “We were kind of lackadaisical and joking around too much. We’re going to have a good week of practice (this) week and be level-headed.”
Coach John Perry values the experience his underclassmen gained playing in the tradition-rich atmosphere at Webb City.
“We had sophomores starting and this is not a 14- and 15-year-old league when you are playing folks like Webb City,” Perry said. “We need some guys to have more birthdays and we’ll be okay.
“To figure out how to be the best, you’ve to play the best,” he added. “We need to play more folks like (Webb City). We’ll regroup and be ready to roll.”
