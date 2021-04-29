A Joplin foul ball Tuesday that knocked Ozark’s Colton Casteel and Garrett Dotson out of the game actually could have included a trio of Tigers.
“Honestly, I almost dove in with them,” pitcher Holden Sabor said.
The scene was scary enough, as Casteel emerged from behind the plate and Dotson ran in from first base in pursuit of a foul ball in between home and first. The two banged heads while diving for the ball. After a few minutes laying on the ground, they were helped off the field with blood dropping from their heads.
“I knew as soon as they collided, from the sound of it, that it wasn't good,” Sabor said. “I immediately saw blood coming from both of their heads. I wish the best for both of them. Both of them left here saying they wanted us to stay strong. That's the fight and competitiveness they have in them.
"We wanted to get the comeback win for them," he added. "I know they would want that for us.”
Ozark rallied from being five runs down to pull within one run, but that was as close as the Tigers got. Joplin left town with a 10-8 triumph, likely knocking Ozark out of the COC race only a day after the Tigers put themselves in the hunt with a win at Nixa.
“We showed some fight,” coach Justin Sundlie said. “You give me a team with some fight, you're always going to be able to find a positive. I love that.”
Replacing Casteel and Dotson was no small feat. Casteel bats cleanup and Dotson seventh. Dotson has delivered on the mound in big games enough to be called the team’s ace.
Sundlie hoped the two would be fine after a trip to the hospital. If they are diagnosed with a concussion, they will have to sit out a week's worth of games, per MSHSAA's concussion protocol.
“I hate it for those two,” Sundlie said. “Those are two seniors having fun. You hate to see them miss any time at all, let alone here in the back stretch of the COC schedule.”
Ozark (7-11 overall and 3-3 in the COC) came back from a 9-4 deficit, as Brody Baumann produced a two-run single and Cooper Bovid added an RBI-single.
Baumann had eight RBIs in a 26-hour stretch, having drove in five runs at Nixa.
Devyn Wright had his second two-hit game in as many days. He’s responded well since being moved to the lead-off spot in the Tigers’ lineup. Thanks to Wright’s upsurge, Sundlie has been able to put Sabor in the three-hole.
“Obviously, I love to see 1-9 do good. But I know once Devyn gets going, it's contagious for us,” Sabor said. “If he gets on, (Caleb) Casto is going to hit behind them and then I'm going to do my best to get a good AB.
“I could throw Devyn anywhere and he would say, 'Yes sir,’” Sundlie said. “You can't tell if he's happy or excited, he's just going to compete. I'm excited about him. He's going to keep getting better and better.”
Wright’s on-base percentage has been near .500 over the past couple of weeks.
“I think I've improved,” Wright said. “At the beginning of the season, I was struggling a little bit. I want to keep getting better. But I'm not where I want to be, yet.
“At the beginning of the season, I was getting out in front a lot,” he added. “I’ve tried to do anything I can to stop that. When you hit the opposite way, you're usually doing a pretty good job. I try to do that as often as I can.”
With Joplin leading 9-8 in the sixth, Wright was summoned from center field to pitch with no one out and the bases loaded. He struck out the first batters he faced, before walking in a run on a 3-2 pitch that was border line.
“It was probably pretty close, but I think it was outside a little bit,” Wright said. “It was a little off, not where I wanted it to be. My curve ball was working pretty good. I need to minimize the walks as much as possible.”
