While many football players go out for track to help them develop skills for football, Smith Wheeler is going out for football to help him forget about what was supposed to be his junior season in track.
Wheeler has been one of Nixa's top sprinters since his sophomore year and was poised to make a run at school records this past spring. But, of course, the spring sports season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Missing out on track is one of the reasons Wheeler has returned to football after a year's hiatus.
"Football has been really good for me. It was a way to shift my focus and kind of block out what happened in the spring because I was upset about it," Wheeler said. "Now I'm excited for football."
Wheeler has established himself among the Eagles' top wide receivers during summer camp and the start of practices. The combination of his speed and new coach John Perry's spread offense could make Wheeler a big play waiting to happen every time quarterbacks Reid Potts or Austin McCracken look downfield.
"The new offense we're running is built around fast and strong receivers. It's a complete change from what we were doing in the past.," Wheeler said. "I'm loving it. I have a lot of goals this season. Once Reid gets back (after sitting out Week One following an ejection last season), I'd love to break some records. With Reid out for the first game, we're probably not going to be passing the ball as much."
In a best-case scenario, Wheeler could give Nixa's offense the same kind of deep threat Evann Long did a year ago. Like Long, Wheeler is giving football another try as a senior. Long only played as a senior. Wheeler played two games as a freshman before a broken wrist sidelined him and also played as a sophomore. He ran cross country last fall.
An invite from Perry helped convince Wheeler to return to the gridiron.
"I was sitting in math class one day in coach (Ethan) Lund's room and coach Perry pulled me out of class and said he'd like me to come out for football," Wheeler said. "He heard I ran track and was a sprinter. I started working with him and Reid in the spring, especially after track got cancelled. I don't regret it one bit."
Wheeler was on Perry's radar shortly after he arrived at Nixa.
"I asked around when I got here and found out about him pretty quickly," Perry said. "Smith is going to become very good. He can really run. He's going to help us be better.
"Him and Reid have spent a lot of time together throwing. He's picked up on things really quick," Perry added. "There is some rust from a knowledge standpoint, but you could say that about any of them because they are learning a new offense."
As for track, Wheeler is hoping he did enough over the summer to set himself up for offers from colleges next spring. He took part in a meet at Spokane in July and won the 200 with a time of 22.78 and ran a leg on winning 4 x 100 (47.35) and 4 x 200 relays (1:48.6).
"I started competing in track in the summer once things slowly came back to life," he said. "There were track meets I got to compete in. I only got to run in three meets, but got to post some good times and had some colleges talk to me."
