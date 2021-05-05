FORSYTH — Natalie Wilks was hoping to make the 60-mile trip from Sparta to Mountain Grove on Tuesday, rather than the 30-mile drive from Sparta to Forsyth.
Wilks would have been glad to spend 30 more minutes traveling each way if it would have meant pitching on the dirt at Mountain Grove compared to the turf at Forsyth.
“I wanted the game to stay in Mountain Grove,” she said.
Instead, Wilks and her Sparta teammates were assigned to play their Class 2 District 4 first-round game with Hollister at Forsyth. The turf at Forsyth proved to be a hindrance for Wilks in the Lady Trojans’ 9-8 eight-inning defeat.
After walking just 13 batters in 108.2 innings during regular-season play, Wilks walked four and hit a batter Tuesday.
“The turf was throwing me off,” Wilks said. “I haven’t pitched on turf in a long time. I’ve pitched on turf probably only one or two games. It’s slick when you’re dragging (your foot), so your release is kind of messed up.”
“The turf threw her off her game a little bit. I knew she was leery of (the turf) coming into the game,” Sparta coach Troy McPherson said. “She’s absolutely a strike-thrower, so (four walks) was very uncharacteristic of her.”
Hollister jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings.
“Hollister swung it really well at the beginning,” McPherson said. “We were ambushed.”
Sparta settled in during a three-run third inning and rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to even things up at 8-all.
Megan Brown homered in the in the third and Avery Leyland homered in the seventh. For Leyland, a freshman, it was her first home run.
“I don’t know where that came from,” Wilks said of Leyland. “I’ve never seen her hit a ball that far. We’ve always known her as a little girl. Tonight, she brought her stick.”
“That kid hit the absolute hit the snot out of that ball,” McPherson added. “We’ve seen glimpses of her pop. She caught up with it and drove the ball with a great swing.”
Hollister scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the eighth on a Sparta error.
Over the final seven innings, Wilks limited the Lady Tigers to two unearned runs. She finished with 14 strikeouts to up her season total to 202.
“She is a phenomenal player,” McPherson said. “Her changeup was devastating against a lot of teams this year.”
Sparta, which a lineup made up primarily of freshmen and sophomores, closed it season with a 15-6 record.
“I’m proud of everybody and grateful to have this team with me,” Wilks said. “This was the best record we’ve had in softball. Hopefully, people will know we’re good in all sports.”
“We’re very fortunate to have a great group of female athletes at our school. What’s even better is they’re young,” McPherson said. ‘The best part of being young and playing as much as they have is that develops experience. I know next year and the year after we’re going to be competing for District championships.”
Hollister 9, Sparta 8
Hollister 430 001 01 - 9 6 4
Sparta 000 310 40 - 8 6 7
WP - Bailey. LP - Wilks. HR - M. Pyatt, Brown, Leyland.
