Ironically, a decade-long drought has ended at Clever a week after the Jays’ school and gym were flooded.
Clever ended a string of District semifinal losses at six by downing Spokane 67-49 in a Class 3 District 11 semifinal Wednesday. The Jays will get reacquainted with all the excitement and drama surrounding a District championship game after failing to be in a final from 2011-2020.
“I’ve been to several District championship games (as a fan) and it was crazy,” Clever forward Grant Pellham said. “It’s a whole different atmosphere than a regular-season game. I’m excited and grateful to get to play in front of a crowd like that.”
Clever advances to meet Greenwood at 7 p.m. Friday at Marionville. It will be the Jays’ first appearance in a District title tilt since Clever won a District championship and went on to make State in 2010.
Coach Luke Brosius arrived at Clever in 2012 and has had three teams that reached 20 wins, but had their seasons end in semifinal losses.
These Jays (10-14) had lost six of seven games to close out regular-season play. But Brosius isn’t surprised they are still playing.
“This team maybe isn’t as talented as some of my previous teams,” Brosius said. “But ever since January, I felt like this team had something special about it. Guys have embraced their roles. They know what they need to do to be successful. They have accepted that Bryce (Gelle) needs to be our primary scorer, Grant needs to be a guy who looks to fill in when he can, Jake (Twigg) needs to break down defenses and Cole (Langley) and Kendon (Pate) need to set screens and Kadeon (Broome) needs to finish around the basket.”
Clever has gone old-school during its post-season ride. The Jays’ school and gym were flooded due to a sprinkler-head becoming detached. Water poured for 10 hours before being discovered.
“The high school and gym took in a ton of water,” Brosius said. “It’s a mess right now.”
The Jays’ final regular-season game and District opening-round win versus Ash Grove were played at Clever’s middle school.
“It’s been a different type of week,” Gelle said. “But I think we’ve handled it well.”
Gelle burned Spokane for 19 points. He had 11 points in the first quarter.
Gelle may not make it to the 1,000-point milestone, after Clever lost three regular-season games to quarantines and weather-related cancelations. He’s currently in the low-900s.
Regardless, Brosius has high praise for the senior shooting guard.
“I don’t know if I’ve had a kid have a better individual season than Bryce has had this season,” said Brosius, who has also been a head coach at Buffalo, Morrisville and Topeka, Kansas. “Everybody we play, their game plan is to stop him. He’s seen all types of defenses, but has put up a consistent 20-21 points a night. Not only has he had the best individual performance of any of my players, he’s had the best leap in performance (from one year to the next).”
As early as the pre-season, Brosius said Gelle had progressed from shooter to scorer.
“My freshman through junior years, I was a spot shooter. I kind of got used to it,” Gelle said. “I had a lot of time to put shots up and work on my craft (last summer). I’ve put a lot work into it.”
Spokane also couldn’t stop Pellham, as he posted 16 points. Pellham is back to being his usual aggressive ‘self, after going through a period in which he tried to tone down his play.
“For some games, I had stepped back a little bit. Sometimes, I was getting ahead of myself and putting up bad shots,” Pellham said. “But I was getting a little too passive. I’ve been trying to get away from that and be aggressive any time I can. I want to utilize my athleticism the best I can and that’s how I can do it. I felt great tonight.”
“That’s what Grant has brought the past couple of weeks. He’s been so aggressive looking to score,” Brosius said. “He’s quick to the basket, leaps so well and finishes around the basket.”
Pellham wasn’t the one player driving hard to the bucket. Clever and Spokane combined for an unusually high seven three-point plays by seven players.
Once Clever scored the first 10 points of the second half, Spokane (17-9) wasn’t able to cut the deficit to single digits. The Owls’ J.D. Tate had all 11 of his points in the first half.
Clever’s history with Greenwood and McDonald’s All-American Aminu Mohammed includes an 85-68 loss at Greenwood last season.
“We know how good the opponent is. But we wanted to get to this game,” Brosius said. “We believe we’ve got kids who will battle and hopefully give us a shot.”
Clever 67, Spokane 49
CLEVER (67) — Pate 3 1-1 7, Twigg 3 1-1 7, Allie 1 0-0 3, Pellham 7 1-1 16, Broome 7 1-2 15, Gelle 8 1-1 19. Totals 29 5-6 67.
SPOKANE (49) — Leigh 1 0-0 3, Shuman 1 0-0 2, Stewart 2 0-0 4, McCoy 3 2-2 9, Pryer 1 2-3 4, Wiggins 2 1-1 5, Newell 4 1-2 11, Tate 5 1-1 11. Totals 19 7-9 49.
Clever 13 18 23 13 - 67
Spokane 13 11 11 14 - 49
3-pont goals - Gelle 2, Newell 2, McCoy Pellham, Allie, Leigh.
