Parker Hanks and the Springfield Cobras will open the Show-Me Summer Collegiate League play Monday against the Ozark Wild. But it will be a couple weeks before Hanks takes to the mound.
The Ozark grad is still working to complete spring semester classes at Northwestern, with on-line finals awaiting him the second week of June. Per Show-Me rules, all players must have completed their course work from the spring before playing.
"We start later and end later," Hanks said of Northwestern's academic calendar.
He added preparing for finals while at home offers a new set of challenges.
"At home, there are more distractions because everyone isn’t doing the same thing as you," said Hanks, who returned to Ozark on March 14 once classes were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "At school, everyone is on the same schedule and doing homework. Here, my friends are done with school and might want to go golfing or something like that. I’d like to join in on that. But I have to stay on top of (studies). I’m going to be hitting it hard."
Once Hanks finishes his finals, he'll be anxious to unleash what feels like a new left arm to him. He received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to his left elbow last fall. It's a fairly new procedure that has become commonplace in baseball circles.
"I had a little bit of pain in my elbow after last year. It was still there in the fall and bugging me and was getting more intense," Hanks said. "I knew after shutting down in the summer and then I still had pain in the fall that I had to have it looked at. I decided to get it done sooner rather than later.
"I decided I had time in the fall to go ahead and do the procedure," he added. "I had a little bit of inflammation. But it wasn’t to the point I needed surgery. I figured it was worth a shot to try it. They took blood out of my right arm, took the plasma out of it and put it in my left arm. That jump-starts the recovery in the white-blood cells. I think it went very well."
Hanks was still in comeback mode in February and March and pitched in only one game for Northwestern before college ball was cancelled.
"I took a month off from throwing (after the PRP injection) and began throwing in January and worked slowly," Hanks said. "It was a process, but I worked my way back in shape. It definitely felt so much better when I came back. I felt 100 times better. All the pain was gone. I was kind of working toward getting back to 100 percent when the season started. I wasn’t quite there, yet."
With the great majority of college summer leagues across the country closed down due to the coronavirus, Hanks knows full well how lucky he is to have the chance to pitch this summer and to do so at home. As the only game in town, the Show-Me League is receiving unprecedented attention from players and fans.
"Some of my (Northwestern) teammates were going to other leagues that got cancelled and I have one teammate who was going to the Cape Cod League before it got cancelled," Hanks said. "We’re definitely fortunate to play and ready to compete. I think everybody in the area is excited to see some baseball."
Hanks has been impressed and appreciative of the manner in which the Show-Me League is reacting to all the repercussions of the coronavirus. With colleges not having games since early March and high schools not having a season at all, a pitch-count is being implemented for the first time to protect pitching arms.
The Show-Me League conducted meetings with all seven teams this week, as practices got under way at U.S. Baseball Park.
"They’re doing a good job managing everything," Hanks said. "We all expected limitations. You don’t know exactly who has put in the work and what kind of work we all have done. You don’t want guys getting hurt by being overused."
Hanks has kept his arm in shape by playing catch with his younger brother, Sutton, a sophomore pitcher at Ozark. Parker watched Sutton and the Midwest Nationals 16U team debut last weekend in a tourney in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Parker suspects under normal circumstances he would have stayed in Chicago this summer. He's enjoying this extra time with his brother.
"I’d like to say I’m meticulous with my workouts when it comes to throwing. It’s been good to extend that knowledge to him," Hanks said. "The last one or two years, he’s grown and developed. I feel he’s a mirror-image of me from the right side. I’m excited to see how he develops."
