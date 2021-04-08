Visitation was April 7, leading up to a service at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Pastor Danny Hartwell and Pastor Travis Edwards officiated. Burial followed at Highlandville Cemetery.
Afton L. Ware, 87, of Highlandville passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born June 22, 1933 in Highlandville, Missouri, the son of Willie and Flossie (Melton) Ware. He married Judith Ann Blevins Nov. 27, 1960, and together they had two sons, Jeff and Jim.
Afton was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Flossie Ware, two brothers Lowell Ware and wife Bonnie, and Orville Ware and wife Betty, and niece Tienne (Ware) Hollis.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Jeff Ware and wife Rachel, and Jim Ware; a granddaughter, Jeff and Rachel’s daughter, Jamie Elizabeth Ware; nephews Mark Ware and wife Jackie, Dennis Ware and wife Julie, Curtis Ware and wife Chris; a niece Jan Chase and husband Terry; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
In 1949, Afton graduated from Highlandville High School, the last graduating class at this school. After attending college, Afton joined the Air Force, serving from 1952 till 1956. While in the service, he passed the exam to be a pilot, but chose to work on power units for jet engines.
After leaving the Air Force, Afton worked at Eagle Picher in Joplin, where he developed new systems related to silver reclaiming. He then worked in the laboratory at Frisco Railroad. Afton was hired to become a forensic chemist at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory in Jefferson City, where he served for 35 years. Afton became a “Fellow” in the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, was a member of Midwest Association of Forensic Sciences, and became a founding member of Clandestine Laboratory Associates. Afton was immensely proud of the time he spent with the Highway Patrol and the business he began for testing drugs.
Afton loved his church. He was most proud of designing Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and took many visitors to see it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.